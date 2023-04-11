Ethics and religion discussion: do dress codes discriminate against women?

Males and females are biologically different and our culture generally agrees that the male chest is a non-private space, but the female chest is a private space. Recently, Missouri House decided to adopt a stricter dress code for women. How would your tradition respond to the issue of different dress standards for men and women?

Fred Stella, the Pracharak (minister of outreach) of the West Michigan Hindu Temple, responds:

To the best of my knowledge, there are no strict rules on how people should dress which are detailed in the Hindu scriptures. That said, the sari has a long history in Indian Hindu culture. It is considered the most noble garment for women. It combines modesty with an emphasis on the female form. Many male priests perform ceremonies wearing a dhoti (cloth wrapped around the waist) bare-chested. So my answer will only be my opinion. I’m curious what prompted this dress code. Did women show up in the capital in short pants or miniskirts? Topless? Having a professional dress code is appropriate. I have seen these new rules and I can understand how offensive they can be to women. It plays into this rather misogynistic trope of the tempting woman.

Reverend Colleen Squires, pastor at All Souls Community Church of West Michigan, a Unitarian Universalist congregation, responds:

Routine dress codes on female police bodies. It is extremely discouraging that this is happening at the state government level. This ultimately has a negative effect on young girls. This tells them that there is something wrong with their body and they need to be covered. Often the argument is that it’s hard for young boys to concentrate when young girls aren’t completely hidden. It should just be the boys’ responsibility to regulate their emotions and not put the burden on the girls. As for the Missouri State Legislative Dress Code, it was to require women to always wear a jacket. To be fair, the dress code should also require men to always wear a jacket.

Reverend Ray Lanning, retired pastor of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in North America, responds:

By the way, I note that it is more than a little ridiculous for a state legislature to devote time and attention to such a matter. Isn’t there a more important issue for Missouri lawmakers to address? It is certainly degrading for women elected to office to choose their attire for legislative correction. Nevertheless, it is a fact of life that men and women all over the world are obsessed with what women wear. An international fashion industry exists to respond to this obsession. Whereas for men, at least in our part of the world, the only dress code is “No shoes, no shirt, no service”. The Scriptures give a detailed account of the excesses of women’s clothing choices in Isaiah’s day (Isaiah 3:16-26), which God himself condemned. The apostle Peter commands that “the adornment of a woman is not that outward adornment of braiding hair, and wearing gold, or putting on garments; but let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the adornment of a meek and quiet spirit, which is of great price in the eyes of God” (1 Peter 3:3, 4 ). Presbyterianism enjoins only one thing, that everyone should practice “modesty in dress” (Larger Catechism, Q. 138), which I take to mean chaste, occasional, sober dress, not intended to flaunt his wealth or anyone. Conversely, all must renounce “shameful dress” (Catechism, Q. 139). First note that what the Catechism says applies to both men and women. Secondly, that’s all Westminster standards have to say on the subject.

Reverend Salvatore Sapienza, senior pastor of the Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ in Saugatuck/Douglas, responds:

When it comes to discussions of gender identity and expression, I’ve heard many Christians say, “God only created two genders!” But that’s just not true, because God didn’t create gender. Gender is a social construct that was created by humans. It is true that we are all born with certain body parts, but based on our genitals, we are assigned a sex at birth. Based on this mission, we are told how to dress, how we should act, how we should behave. The majority of people on the planet conform to the gender they were assigned at birth, but there are many more who do not. Our denomination, the United Church of Christ, recently shared a social media post that read, “God is not binary.” If we are all created in the image and likeness of God, then God is not exclusively male or female. God cannot be defined by sex. This is why I believe that our gender non-conforming brothers and sisters can help show us a more complete and authentic picture of the face of God, and that all forms of gender identity and expression should be embraced by communities of faith.

