Gardening clothes for the stylish man





Jhe Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show for Dior, directed by designer Kim Jones, was, he says, an attempt to connect the garden of Christian Dior’s childhood home in Granville, France, to that of Bloomsbury bands Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell in Charleston, East Sussex. Jones is an avowed Bloomsbury fan and his gateway, with its flowers and pastel-coloured country house, was a bizarre Anglo-French horticultural dreamscape. Even the hats designed by Stephen Jones were based on the one worn by Duncan Grant while painting and featured the Diors Cannage pattern, referring to the trellis of the pergola that Christian Dior installed in the Granville garden.

Fashion designers have long been inspired by gardens. Silvia Venturini Fendi grows fruit and vegetables as well as roses, and a a few years ago held a show in a garden in Milan where the models wore overalls and carried watering cans. Gianni Versace hired former V&A director Sir Roy Strong to create gardens for him at Villa Fontanelle, his Lake Como property. And, of course, Yves Saint Laurent bought the tropical garden of the painter Jacques Majorelles in Marrakech, where his ashes were then scattered.

Yves Saint Laurent in the Jardin Majorelle in Marrakesh, 1983 JEAN-CLAUDE DEUTSCH/PARIS MATCH ARCHIVE/GETTY IMAGES Even shoe designer Manolo Blahnik quotes Voltaire as saying: If you want to be happy for the rest of your life, take care of your garden. His passion for gardens, he explains, stems from growing up on a banana plantation in the Canary Islands, and his shoes often incorporate floral and botanical themes. The designer still owns the family home in Spain, although today he is mostly found at his home in Bath, where his garden is planted with trees of all kinds. Given this history of fashion and flora, it is quite surprising that there has never really been a fashionable collection of gardening clothing. And it’s perhaps equally surprising that British brands haven’t risen to the challenge. As the Royal Mail’s David Gold recently said at the launch of the first stamps with the new Kings silhouette, which feature nations’ favorite flowers: Britain is a nation of gardeners, and the love of flowers runs deep rooted in our collective consciousness. The Fendis Spring/Summer 2020 show in Milan featured gardening clothes DAVIDE MAESTRI/WWD/PENSKE MEDIA VIA GETTY IMAGES But it looks like that is about to change. Could there be a new gardencore movement on the horizon? The fashion for chore jackets has seen the kind of workwear a gardener might adopt hitting the streets of the world’s capitals. And Gareth Scourfield, former fashion editor at British Esquire and a man who’s styled stars as well-dressed as Daniel Craig, Richard Madden and Colin Firth, is developing a range of gardening outfits for those who want to look good while ‘they do. weeding. During the first lockdown, we had quite beautiful weather and I reconnected with my own garden, as I think a lot of people did, says Scourfield. I wore jeans, sweatpants, and t-shirts to get the job done, and none of it really suited me. So I started buying utilitarian pieces on eBay and vintage sites and also became fascinated with what artists wore in their gardens, people like Monet who liked a blouse, Picasso who looked great in a Breton striped top, and Derek Jarman, who preferred a very practical terracotta jumpsuit. Oliver Spencer x Niwaki Hortus Gardening Jacket, 339 Scourfeld came up with the idea for Scour & Field (his name, he says, is derived from the Old English word skali-feld, meaning field dweller), a collection of sustainably produced gardening clothing that you can also keep to go to the pub once you’ve replaced your secateurs with your phone in one of the many deep, functional pockets he stuffs into his jackets and pants. Scour & Field won’t be available until later this year, but in the meantime he advises you to look at Oliver Spencer’s new garden-inspired collection. I actually wear a pair of Oliver Spencer heavy linen judo pants to garden. They’re perfectly roomy with a slightly tapered leg that sits on top of your boots. But he also made a collection dedicated to gardening. Indeed, the London-based designer is releasing his second collaboration with Niwaki, makers of stylishly designed gardening tools. After the success of its first partnership with the Anglo-Japanese firm last year, Spencer has revisited the idea and expanded its offer. We started selling Niwaki tools a few years ago, and it struck me that there were no good gardening clothes, says Spencer, who has her own garden on the island of Weight. Most of us just put on old clothes like jeans and t-shirts, but these aren’t really fit for purpose. So I teamed up with Niwaki to create a functional gardening collection that takes inspiration from utility and workwear. Oliver Spencer x Niwaki Haru Gardening Overshirt, 159 Made primarily from organic cotton, Spencers designs can withstand whatever the garden throws at them, but also be fashionable in other settings. For this second collaboration, we refined the silhouettes and made the garments even more functional by adding new ergonomic pocket details. And, best of all, even if you don’t have a green thumb at all, these jackets and shirts are still beautifully designed workwear additions to a modern man’s wardrobe. Oliver Spencer x Niwaki Borders Gardening Pants, 189 Here you’ll find denim smocked shirts, waistcoats, overshirts and the centerpiece, the Hortus gardening jacket, which comes in several hardwearing organic materials including recycled cotton, indigo rinsed denim and a ripstop wearing. Its five pockets in the front are there to hold tools and seed cartons while the side pockets in the back provide more storage space. I wanted the jacket to have what I call an artist’s silhouette: boxy, so it’s comfortable when moving or crouching, but also in tune with the times, says Spencer de l’Hortus . We’ve also added some new details, like a strong elastic band on the right front pocket to more effectively secure your gardening tools. Oliver Spencer x Niwaki Scion Gardening Vest, 269 The collection also includes rugged shirts like the Ohana Smocked Shirt, a collarless style with oversized patch pockets, which is inspired by a traditional Japanese gardening shirt, and the Haru Overshirt, which has a semi-hidden placket for prevent buttons from snagging. twigs and branches. The Haru is available in soft but hard-wearing cotton, linen and hemp eco-friendly fabrics and, like the other pieces in the collection, will also serve as useful contemporary workwear when you have a pint, rather than a trowel, in hand. .

oliverspencer.co.uk/niwaki Win tickets to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show As a Times+ member, you have the chance to win hospitality tickets to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Visit mytimesplus.co.uk to know more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/stylish-garden-wear-gardening-clothes-times-luxury-nxsz2f5dg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related