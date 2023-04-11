Bauyrzhan Shadibekov talks about Visa Fashion Week Almaty

Bauyrzhan Shadibekov, General Director and CEO of VISA Fashion Week Almaty. Photo credit: VISA Almaty Fashion Week

Eurasia is a region that we in North America may forget exists, but it is there. It is vast, stretching from Iceland to the Iberian Peninsula, to the eastern reaches of Russia. It borders Africa and touches three oceans: the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Arctic. With over five billion people making up over seventy percent of the world’s population, this means there is a cultural boom in art, fashion, food and music. The VISA Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan, which will be held on May 3-4, will be unveiled in its seventh edition.e at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty. The fashion week actually takes place in two parts, the first part will take place on May 3 and 4e in Almaty, the second part taking place on May 26 and 27e in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Almaty is a vibrant cosmopolitan city surrounded by the Trans-lli Alatau Mountains. Many regional designers live in Almaty, as well as influencers and bloggers. It is also a free place where people can be themselves and live as they wish. The city is also giving way to a thriving fashion industry where big events, parties and designer dinners are the norm. So it’s no wonder

The two-day fashion week will include the fall-winter 2024 collections, as well as cultural aspects of Eurasia. Local and international designers will showcase their work. The fashion week is led by Bauyrzhan Shadibekov, General Director and CEO of VISA Fashion Week Almaty. Shadibekov talks about his involvement as co-owner of Fashion Bureau Almaty since 2012, and how his dedication has always been to uplift the region and show the world what Eurasia has to offer in a creative way.

I have been fully dedicated to fostering the growth of the creative sector of national culture, successfully organizing more than 600 events for renowned brands such as Bvlgari, IQOS, The Macallan, Constella, Rixos to name a few. , says Shadibekov.

Among the agency’s most notable achievements is the establishment of Esentai Mall, Kazakhstan’s first fashion store. But, in 2019, I decided that I wanted to do more for my country, to support its culture and its creative talents; this is how I started my adventure with VISA Fashion Week Almaty, I am driven by social responsibility and the desire to position Kazakhstan as a valuable contributor to global cultural progress. My passion for the industry is unwavering and my significant contributions to the development of fashion in Kazakhstan reflect my dedication to this pursuit.

Why Almaty?

So why Almaty among all the other Eurasian nations to host a big fashion week? Central Asia’s rich and ancient culture, combined with its natural beauty, makes it an important region for the fashion industry, Shadibekov thinks.

I am committed to providing our customers with an exceptional experience and to having a meaningful experience … [+] contribution to the fashion industry in Kazakhstan, says Shadibekov. Photo credit: VISA Almaty Fashion Week

This region is home to a diverse range of traditional textile techniques, such as ikat, suzani and khan-atlas, which have been passed down from generation to generation. These unique techniques, along with the use of natural dyes and fibers, have inspired many contemporary designers around the world. This is what makes our fashion unique: over the years, we wear what our ancestors left us. Moreover, Central Asia’s strategic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia makes it an important hub for trade and commerce. As the region continues to develop, there is potential for growth in the fashion industry, with new designers, brands and markets emerging, he says.

How Eurasian Designers Differ From Western Designers

While Western designers have created many successful brands, much of it is geared towards mass production. By contrast, Central Asian fashion is more environmentally conscious, with designers often using natural and expensive fabrics that are both durable and long-lasting, Shadibekov says.

Rather than creating collections with a wide range of items, Central Asian designers often produce limited runs and incorporate recycling techniques to minimize waste and protect the planet. Ultimately, fashion is all about personal preference, and Central Asian fashion offers a diverse range of unique and individual styles to suit every taste. In terms of design, each country has its own unique history and traditions that inform its creative output. However, Central Asian fashion is an inspiring reminder of the importance of honoring one’s heritage while exploring new textures, collaborating with other creatives and pushing design boundaries. It’s no wonder that Central Asian fashion is now getting the recognition and attention it deserves.

There are many designers in the region who have captured the attention of the world stage. Aiman ​​Orynbasarova and Sholpan Nurmukhambetova from Kazakhstan are known for their brand Aisho Atelier. And Alima Murzabekova is also internationally known.

Kyrgyz designer Dinara Ratsko is known for her black and white silhouettes, sweeping dresses and hand-painted textiles. Nafisa Imravova from Tajikistan is known for her love of her country, incorporating national touches into European styles. And, Suhrob Habib is known for his designs for men, especially for men’s suits.

Kazakhstan is a rich source of talented young designers who show remarkable boldness in their work, pushing the boundaries of experimentation, incorporating new details and using technology. As a result, their designs are increasingly recognized and worn in major fashion hubs around the world, with many participating in major fashion events and collaborating with established brands, Shadibekov continues.

Explaining one aspect of why fashion is growing well in the region, Shadibekov notes that accessibility is one of the reasons brands can meet people’s needs and preferences. The use of high quality natural fabrics ensures longevity and durability, with many items remaining in wardrobes for years to come, is another aspect. In this way, Central Asia’s fashion heritage continues to thrive, he says.

A historical theme

The theme for this year’s fashion week is the Great Silk Road, an ancient trade route that connected Asia and Europe. It has literally connected millions of people. Although it was a difficult time, the era was also rich in aesthetics and fabrics that came to define the region’s unique style. This year, Visa FWA will hold its first International Fashion Week in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. We believe that the concept of the Silk Road perfectly represents our common heritage, unity and friendship between countries. This is an exceptional event for the fashion industry and one that we are delighted to be part of, says Shadibekov.

What to expect

Violett Fedorova, editor-in-chief of Vogue Ukraine; Luca Rizzi, director of Pitti Uomo, Raphael Deray, luxury buyer for Printemps, Christian Vierig, renowned street photographer are among their distinguished guests. Our goal is to elevate our creators to an international level and give them the visibility they deserve. The entire Visa FWA team is thrilled to provide this opportunity and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the fashion industry, notes Shadibekov.

I am committed to providing our guests with an exceptional experience and to making a significant contribution to the fashion industry in Kazakhstan,” Shadibekov said. Our partners are among the best and VISA, our title partner, shares our passion for the growth and prosperity of the industry. We invest a lot of time and effort in preparing for each season and this year we are taking our brand to the international stage by launching fashion weeks in Tashkent. In collaboration with VISA, we are also delighted to present a special project, the “New Designer Competition”, which will provide an incredible opportunity for designers and provide significant benefits for their growth and development. Stay tuned for more details!