Expanded Red Dress Display Returns to Campus | Queen’s Gazette





The REDress Project includes more dresses, more display areas and more viewing days to commemorate missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and people.

One of dozens of red robes on the Queen’s campus hangs from a tree near Summerhill. On May 5, 2022, Queens marked National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and People (MMIWG2S+) with a display of red dresses from streetlights lining campus University Avenue. This year, the university is building on this recognition by working with the creator of the REDress Project, artist Jaime Black, to extend this installation to Main and West Campus spaces. Nearly 50 dresses will be on display in outdoor and indoor spaces from April 10-15. We heard such positive and moving feedback about the Red Dress Exhibit last year that we wanted to raise the profile of this important project even more,” says Kanonhsyonne (Janice Hill), Associate Vice-Principal (Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation) . That means more dresses in more places, but it also underpins our decision to launch the installation earlier in the spring when even more students are still on campus to see it. This is such an important issue and an inescapable experience for all of us as we redouble our efforts in the ongoing work of truth, reconciliation and the fight against violence against women, children and people of diverse Indigenous gender identities. In collaboration with the creator of the REDress project, artist Jaime Black, Queen’s expanded the installation to spaces on main and west campuses, with nearly 50 dresses on display in outdoor and indoor spaces from April 10-15. Red dresses will again line University Avenue with additional dresses to be displayed in the green space around Summerhill, outside the Stauffer Library and the Gordon, Ontario, Grant, Kingston, Carruthers and Fleming halls, as well than in the windows of Queens West Campus. A brief opening ceremony will take place on April 10 at 10 a.m. outside Richardson Hall, during which remarks will be shared by Queens Cultural Advisor Te ho wis kwnt (Allen Doxtator) and Kandice Baptiste, Associate Director , Office of Aboriginal Initiatives. Among the university’s core values ​​is our responsibility to continually strive for a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and anti-racist community, said Patrick Deane, Principal and Vice-Chancellor. I encourage everyone in Queens to explore campus this week to see this exhibit first hand, and I look forward to doing it myself. It is an important time for reflection and for each of us to deepen our understanding and reaffirm our commitment to the work ahead. The exhibition week will also include an artist talk with exhibition creator Jaime Black, who is ready to chat and answer questions about the REDress project. The free virtual event will take place at noon on April 11 and will be open to anyone who registers in advance. The REDress project is a call to action, says Black. It is a call to come together in circles of care and connection, to bear witness to both violence and resilience, and to tap into our collective power to demand justice. On April 12, Jayme Blondin, an Indigenous counselor from local organization Sexual Assault Services Kingston, will be on campus to give a talk on MMIWG2S+ and review the services they provide to members of campus and the Kingston community. , especially those that are most relevant to students. Learn more about posting the REDress project on the Office of Indigenous Initiatives website Artist Jaime Black will discuss and answer questions about the REDress project during a free virtual event taking place at noon on April 11.

