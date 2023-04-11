Fashion
Canada’s Gushue loses to Scotland’s Mouat in gold medal match at men’s world curling championships
There was no excitement in front of a home crowd for Canadian Brad Gushue this time around.
The drama was downplayed Sunday at TD Place as his team’s bid to follow a national curling crown with a world title was snuffed out adamantly.
Scotland’s Bruce Mouat was in full control in a 9-3 win that propelled him to the top of the men’s world podium for the first time and extended Canada’s golden drought for another year.
“We brought our A-plus game,” Mouat said. “I don’t think we’ve played many better games than that.”
WATCH | Mouat leads Scotland to 1st world men’s curling title since 2009:
Mouat started with the hammer and scored two points in the second end. He added two more runs on a steal in the third and never gave up the lead.
“It was clinical,” said Canadian vice-president Mark Nichols. “They did everything but we didn’t put any pressure on them.”
Gushue, Nichols, second EJ Harnden and lead Geoff Walker looked set to follow the playbook that worked for them at the Brier.
Much like a few weeks ago in London, Ont., a few round-robin misses seemed to be forgotten come playoff time.
But Mouat never let Canada sniff out. He got the crowd out of it early on by delivering an almost flawless performance.
“Even if we played our best and they got the hammer up front and then played the way they played, that probably wasn’t going to be enough anyway,” Gushue said.
“But I would have liked to push him a little more [to]discover.”
The podium #WMCC2023 pic.twitter.com/UpqsKRh6wN
An early four-point deficit put Canada in pursuit mode.
With in-form Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan up front and Grant Hardie and Mouat at the back, the Scots refused to let up the pressure.
“They were comfortable all the time,” said Canadian coach Caleb Flaxey. “We didn’t make them feel uncomfortable this game.”
Costly mistakes
Canada had limited opportunities and a few mistakes proved costly. Gushue, of St. John’s, was heavy with a draw to the four-foot ring in the third end and his strike-and-roll attempt went in the fifth.
Mouat drew for two to take a 6-1 lead into the half-match break to the delight of Scottish fans in a back section of the arena.
Canada scored its first deuce in the sixth end as Scotland played on the scoreboard. Mouat went with a hit instead of a riskier double-out, settling for the hammer and a three-run lead in the seventh.
After a blank, Gushue attempted a hit and roll but was unable to remove the Scottish stone from the 12ft ring. Mouat followed with a hit for three and Canada conceded.
“Yesterday we were firing at full throttle and everything seemed to be going our way,” Nichols said. “Today was just a bit off. We weren’t bad, we just weren’t perfect and they were about perfect.”
WATCH | This reaction from the curling show during the World Men’s Curling Championship final:
All four Scottish players shot in the mid-90s. Nichols was 81% and Gushue shot 78%, the lowest in the game.
“We had to take risks, we took those risks and it didn’t work out for us,” Gushue said. “It was disappointing.”
Canada had the advantage in terms of experience, but the young Scots with an average age of just under 29 also had some big moments.
Mouat is a junior world champion, mixed doubles world champion and he won Olympic silver last year in Beijing. He finished third in the men’s world playoffs in 2018 and won silver in 2021.
“We had some tough defeats in the league final,” he said. “We knew what we had to bring and we brought it. It’s really nice to feel that we can do that in a final.”
Gushue, Nichols and Walker, with Brett Gallant second, won gold in their first appearance at this event in 2017 in Edmonton. It was the last time Canada stood on the top step of the podium at this competition.
This foursome settled for silver in 2018 and 2022 when they fell to Edin both years in Las Vegas.
Harnden, who joined the Gushue rink after Gallant left last spring, won world silver in 2013 with a team led by Brad Jacobs.
The always class @TeamGushue stop in the middle of the ice to greet the fans #WMCC2023 pic.twitter.com/2qAgn9sP6U
Scotland, as the No. 2 seed, were given a bye before dispatching Italy in a semi-final that ended in an extra set. It was Scotland’s first men’s world title since 2009, when David Murdoch beat Canadian Kevin Martin in Moncton.
The announced attendance for the final was 5,604 to bring the overall total to 75,960.
Gushue, the 2006 Olympic champion, will be Canada’s entry for next year’s Brier in Regina. The winner of this event will represent the country at the 2024 men’s world championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Kerri Einarson led Canada to a bronze medal at last month’s women’s world championship in Sandviken, Sweden.
Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing will wear the Maple Leaf at the World Mixed Doubles Championship April 22-29 in Gangneung, South Korea.
