



Kendall Jenner may have shown up to her Easter family function as the only childless sister, but she had a pretty fun aunt uniform. Jenner went all the way back to the 90s to find the perfect spring gathering dress that was initially worn on the catwalk by none other than Naomi Campbell. Even without a historical connotation, the ash lavender silk dress would still have been an Instagram hit. Lace detailing on the bodice held to the body by an ultra-thin strap is the perfect blend of 90s nostalgia and today’s flirtation and fun. She finished the look with a pair of DMY by DMYs Bowl Sun glasses. This being Jenner, however, it’s not just any dress. Indeed, it comes from the spring 1998 collection of Chlos. Karl Lagerfeld had designed for Chlo in the late 60s and 70s, during a tenure that would help cement his reputation and that of the brand; the late designer returned to the label for a stint in the mid-’90s. Ultimately, however, it was a short-lived reunion. He juggled Fendi, Chanel and KL (as his own brand was known at the time). Brand President Mounir Moufarrige research his successor for being someone who brought youth and creativity, and chose the younger McCartney. The daughter of Beatless Paul McCartney, McCartney was only a few years away from graduating from Central Saint Martins fashion school and worked under Christian Lacroix on his resume. Although it wouldn’t have been notable at the time, McCartney also brought her Saint Martins classmate Phoebe Philo with her as a design assistant (Philo would succeed McCartney at Chlo in 2001, when the latter was party to create its own brand). It’s a simple and cute dress that looks great on Kendall. But this could be read as an example of a girl with one famous last name supporting another. Due to their family connection, Jenner and McCartney had some detractors early in their fashion careers. Watch them now.

