Is it okay for men to wear a skirt? Yes, the answer is always yes





Fashion has become more inclusive and diverse than ever with the rise of a movement to degender fashion. Part of this movement has included men and people who present themselves in a masculine way by wearing skirts, dresses or any other clothing designed for women. It’s starting to become more socially acceptable for everyone to experiment with the style and I welcome that energy. I pleaded guilty to wearing a skirt multiple times. The first time I wore a skirt was in high school when we all dressed in opposite uniforms and let me tell you, it was comfortable AF. Celebrities also seem to be following the trend, with stars like Conan Gray, Oscar Isaac And pete davidson being spotted in a skirt (and if you’ve heard those rumors about Pete, we understand why he just wants to let it go). PETE DAVIDSON WEARING A SKIRT TO THE MET GALA TODAY IS A GOOD DAY pic.twitter.com/8xbI3LTEUp – leah (@onlyangeleah) September 13, 2021 So besides being super comfy, here’s why men wearing skirts are so much more than just a hot trend. Fashion is about expressing yourself and clothes are a form of self-expression. If we limit male/masculine portraying people to only wear certain types of clothing, we’re essentially dictating how people can express themselves and feel different if they choose to. It’s discouraging that some men fear feeling feminine and that it’s not socially acceptable for men to experiment or express themselves through fashion in the same way that women can. Although generally perceived as rare, it is important to understand that wearing a skirt has no inherent gender association and it leaves me wondering why it is considered socially acceptable for women to wear clothes. for men and not the other way around. The idea that skirts are only for women is an internalized social construct. In many cultures around the world, men have worn skirts for centuries. Men wearing Scottish kilts originated in the first quarter of the 18th century and are a symbol of honor with the clan to which they belong. And in East Africa, the kanzu is a traditional outfit worn by Swahili men. Thus, the concept of gender and gender roles has evolved and continues to evolve, and as society increasingly accepts gender fluidity, it is important to recognize that clothing is not a binary concept. . This means that there is no reason for the clothes to be gendered. James Parr is a proud Wiradjuri, activist, model and writer. Follow him on instagram. More stuff from PEDSTRIAN.TV

