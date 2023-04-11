UPC hosts its first-ever multicultural fashion show – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





Groups of students on campus gathered to walk the track and perform

Dylan Nguyen / Daily College (2023)

The University of Massachusetts Multicultural Fashion Show on Sunday, April 9, made up of eight different organizations on campus, featured models walking the runway and student performances. Organized by the University Programming Council (UPC), the purpose of the show was to showcase the cultures of various groups on campus. The UPC brought in as many student groups as possible to create a show with a wide range of acts. It was the first multicultural event it hosted. Emily Kaye, a psychology and linguistics major, was one of the event coordinators who helped organize the groups of multicultural students who participated. I think we’re lucky that people responded very positively and wanted to participate,” Kaye said. The event was an opportunity for spectators and artists to express themselves and their cultures. We have people dancing, we have role models, so everyone does their own thing to contribute, and people wear clothes to the event to also show where they’re from, event coordinator Shehreen Rashid, sophomore in economics and declared a major in political science. The show opened with a performance by dance group UMass ALTITUDE, who performed two songs. They were followed by the student group Hindu Yuva and the Union of Indian Students, who each had role models on the track. The UMass Belly Dance Club performed, followed by a presentation of pieces designed by cast(e)eyes, a student-created brand that comments on the caste system in India and empowers unknown narratives. Nanditha Kumar, a second-year biology student and UPC events coordinator, explained that cast(e)eyes is that brand that is part of many South Asian groups on campus. It’s about the caste system in India and abolishing all those negative things and connecting people based on their roots. After peeking, the Vietnamese Student Union walked the trail, followed by another trail by the Delta Xi Phi sorority. The K-Pop Dance Club closed the show with six different dances that showed off different K-Pop dance styles. Last semester, Kaye said UPC collaborated with the Taiwanese and Chinese Student Association for the Red Thread Banquet, which was the first cultural collaboration for UPC. This semester, UPC wanted to do more of a large-scale multicultural collaboration event, where we can accommodate as many cultural groups as possible, Kaye said. Rashid hopes to make this an annual event, seeking to include more groups of students, continuing to develop their relationships. Since multicultural is a brand new branch of UPC, this is the first event of its kind that we have organised. I would love for it to become a tradition, Rashid said. And next year, I hope to incorporate even more cultures, just so I can celebrate different cultures and diversity at UMass. Eve Neumann can be reached at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailycollegian.com/2023/04/upc-hosts-its-first-ever-multicultural-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related