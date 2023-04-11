This summer, make way for men’s micro shorts





Many international and local brands are reinventing men’s clothing to give a sexy touch to the summer wardrobe

It seems that men’s micro-shorts are the “it” item of clothing for this summer season. From Prada’s fitted variant with zipper accents to printed options of the Gucci x Adidas collaboration logo and Dior’s gardening shorts, many international brands are reinventing menswear to add a sexy twist to the wardrobe of men. ‘summer. Even at home, designers like KOYTOY, Nirmooha and Line Outline are experimenting with more edgy versions in trendy prints and sporty side slits, all suitable for a pool party or a stroll on the beach. Also read: This summer, adopt your relaxing beach face From the KOYTOY show during the recent Mumbai Fashion Week

Kunaal Kyhaan Seolekar, the creator of the KOYTOY brand, thinks micro shorts are perfect for the Indian summer season. “They are perfect for perfect comfort. We make micro shorts with a reveal detail on the side, which allows for an extra punch factor. They are also fluid for the season. You can layer it for the colder seasons and naked when it’s hot,” says Seolekar. Line Outline designer Deepit Chugh thinks micro shorts are easy pieces for casual outings or lounging on the beach. “Beige (cotton) hot shorts are more suitable for nights out. When paired with boots and accessories, it could turn out to be a statement-making look,” says Chugh. Yuv Bharat Ram, founder of Primal Grey, adds that this micro short trend is not new. They were also popular in the 1980s. Images of John Travolta in film Perfect come to mind. The fashion industry is no stranger to taking trends from the past and reinventing them for the present. This cyclical pattern of trends suggests that new consumers are looking for inspiration and freshness in their wardrobes. We can also see that men are more comfortable in their bodies and willing to show more skin, Ram says. “After covid, there is a desire to dress more casually, even when dressing for the outdoors.” With micro shorts, it’s always best paired with something loose. “It’s always good to play with proportions in general. When you’re wearing something cropped, a nice casual loose tee that shows just a bit of your shorts is always a vibe. Wear it with a pair of Converse or high-top sneakers to allow your leg proportions to appear longer,” says Ram. Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of Nirmooha says wearing shorts can be considered an art: these stylish minis with printed scarves, thigh high boots, glass belt or embroidered belts can generate the look of a fashion icon. Also read: All that glitters is brocade

