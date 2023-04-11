Fast Fashion Is Ruining Our Consumer Culture – The Southerner Online





Overconsumption, the quick consumption of cheap products that a shopper doesn’t really need, is fueled by calls and reviews on social media and has done serious damage to our consumer culture. A quick scroll on any media platform: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, will likely result in a bombardment of ads or review videos, showing you everything you need to have. While fashion trends have always existed, social media has dramatically accelerated the speed of these trends. Before social media became popular, fashion trends usually lasted five to ten years. In the past, trends were carefully selected and modeled by famous singers, actresses or political figures. Now, trends are created by influencers on social media or someone who has gone viral. These short-lived trends, called micro trends, promote overconsumption. Microtrends make people think they need everything they see on social media. The ever-increasing persistence of social media has further contributed to the rise of micro-trends. Overconsumption not only wastes money, it also harms the environment and fuels fast fashion. fast mode is a marketing and production method that allows rapid production of large volumes of clothing. In order to produce clothes at fast enough speeds, fast fashion companies typically use cheap materials, have unsafe working conditions, and pay their workers little. For example, Shein has was found at severely underpaid workers, exploits and plagiarises models, produces clothing containing high levels of toxic chemicals, and allegedly sells items with Nazi symbols. These fast fashion companies don’t care about the health and safety of their workers, they only work to respond quickly to consumer demands. Buying new things is always fun, but it becomes a problem when consumers buy from fast fashion brands with unethical practices. Instead, a better alternative is to buy from thrift stores, always in moderation, or buy from honest and ethical fashion companies. an average american throws 60 to 80 pounds of used clothes in a lifetime. Instead of throwing away their clothes, people can also donate their old clothes to stores like Goodwill or Salvation Army. Savings reduces the number of clothes that end up in landfills and allows people to reuse clothes, giving them a longer life. People can also donate their old clothes to stores like Goodwill or Salvation Army, giving them the chance to get a second life. Buying second-hand and from quality brands means less clothing has to be produced. The fashion industry represents 10% of global carbon emissions, so less clothing produced means less pollution. Breaking the current trend of overconsumption will help our environment and promote more conscious purchasing practices. Disinfluencing a current trend on social media is the opposite of overconsumption. Influencers will disinfluence viewers by looking at things they don’t need and explaining why they aren’t worth their money. While this is certainly a step in the right direction, it will likely be as short-lived as other current micro-trends. However, being more mindful of buying sustainably and in moderation will allow consumers to break the habit of overconsumption.

