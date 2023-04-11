Where Brooklyn At?: Brooklyn Fashion Week spotlights hip-hop culture, sustainability and the metaverse

Designers, creators and community institutions are collaborating in a week-long celebration of fashion across the borough.

“Where Brooklyn atasked rapper Notorious BIG. Now the call and answer used to check if anyone from the borough is in the building take on a new meaning like this year’s season 1 theme Brooklyn Fashion Week.

The event will showcase a wide range of fashion designers pioneering technology and sustainability, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the fashion revolution that has come with it.

The event runs from April 9-15 and includes a children’s fashion show, a film screening, a Web3 digital fashion show, and a hip-hop fashion anniversary celebration in the Brooklyn Shipyard.

This mashup of fashion shows, cultural events and virtual experiences is the stylist’s brainchild Rick Davywho launched the non-profit association BK Style Foundation in 2006 to host the biannual Brooklyn Fashion Week and support underserved designers.

He sold his condo to start the non-profit organization in 2006 and has self-funded his vision for a diverse community of designers, creatives and models ever since.

Brooklyn Fashion Week is the foundation’s flagship event to showcase creative talent and highlight the need for diversity, accessibility and sustainability in fashion.

“Brooklyn is such a hotbed for fashion,” Davy said. “We don’t follow others.

“We’re also celebrating 50 years of hip-hop fashion and culture, so it’s only fitting that we represent. Where is Brooklyn?

Rick Davis. Photo: Supplied/Fashion Week BK.

The Trinidadian designer began his styling career in television production. Working on BET’s “106 & Park” – a hip-hop and R&B music video show — gave him the idea to create a space that would showcase unique street styles and provide visibility for various designers.

“I watch some of the biggest fashion weeks and I can see the influence of these young black and brown designers.”

“The mainstream industry often takes them; that’s where we come in. We will not choose our talent. Instead, we give credibility to their work.

“We were global, inclusive and sustainable before it became fashionable,” Davy said. “Our show showcases modest fashion brands, showcases LGBTQ+ designers, and has been curating models of all shapes, sizes, and identities for nearly two decades now.”

Sustainability in the fashion industry is more important than ever, Davy said.

The fashion industry is the second largest consumer of water in the world and is responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions, according to a report of ONU. The report also revealed that the amount of water used in fashion production is more than all international flights and shipping combined.

Prospectus. Photo: Supplied/Fashion Week BK.

Digital fashion is now a big part of this push for sustainability at Brooklyn Fashion Week, Davy said. This year, designers specializing in digital-only work like Zadok Zannou, Ecoolska Olska Green and Right Direction will showcase their non-fungible designs at the event.

On April 10, Krwn Studio And Adrian Illustration will discuss the intersection of digital and physical fashion in a panel during Brooklyn Fashion Week instagram Live, which viewers can access through the Story feature.

Davy, who is also the three-time co-producer of US Sustainable Fashion Weeksaid reducing the carbon footprint has always been central to his work.

“We didn’t call it sustainable fashion back then, we called it eco-friendly and most of our designers were already recycling and creating items from used materials,” Davy said. He said part of the focus on sustainability stemmed from necessity, as many designers didn’t have access to new materials and sewing machines.

Davy, member of the board of directors of Materials for the artsalso launched a program called Stitch for success which donates sewing machines and materials to emerging designers in need. Some of their work is set to debut on the runway at this year’s BK Fashion Week event.

“We can help maintain the authenticity of these brands and champion our young black and brown designers,” he said. “They are the future.”

The model walks the runway in an outfit from the Cult Luxury collection at COPE NYC on October 15, 2022 during Brooklyn Fashion Week Season #2 2022. Photo: Supplied/Fashion Week BK.

This year’s show features creations from black girls sew, Krwn Studio, Goods damaged And Yarn Haus Co. Thursday’s Hip Hop Fashion 50 show is a tribute to the culture and fashion trends that shaped it. Brooklyn Navy Yard collaboration will feature iconic looks from Karl Kani, Starter, Hip Hop Closet and Voodoo.

“So much has changed since we started,” Davy said. “There wasn’t even a Barclays Center back then!”

Davy said its community of designers and supporters has also grown significantly, making Brooklyn the next fashion destination.

“Manhattan has the beat but Brooklyn is the vibe.” He said. “We own the fashion!”

The full schedule of events, locations, designers and entries is available at Brooklyn Fashion Week website.