Fashion
Where Brooklyn At?: Brooklyn Fashion Week spotlights hip-hop culture, sustainability and the metaverse
Designers, creators and community institutions are collaborating in a week-long celebration of fashion across the borough.
“Where Brooklyn atasked rapper Notorious BIG. Now the call and answer used to check if anyone from the borough is in the building take on a new meaning like this year’s season 1 theme Brooklyn Fashion Week.
The event will showcase a wide range of fashion designers pioneering technology and sustainability, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the fashion revolution that has come with it.
The event runs from April 9-15 and includes a children’s fashion show, a film screening, a Web3 digital fashion show, and a hip-hop fashion anniversary celebration in the Brooklyn Shipyard.
This mashup of fashion shows, cultural events and virtual experiences is the stylist’s brainchild Rick Davywho launched the non-profit association BK Style Foundation in 2006 to host the biannual Brooklyn Fashion Week and support underserved designers.
He sold his condo to start the non-profit organization in 2006 and has self-funded his vision for a diverse community of designers, creatives and models ever since.
Brooklyn Fashion Week is the foundation’s flagship event to showcase creative talent and highlight the need for diversity, accessibility and sustainability in fashion.
“Brooklyn is such a hotbed for fashion,” Davy said. “We don’t follow others.
“We’re also celebrating 50 years of hip-hop fashion and culture, so it’s only fitting that we represent. Where is Brooklyn?
The Trinidadian designer began his styling career in television production. Working on BET’s “106 & Park” – a hip-hop and R&B music video show — gave him the idea to create a space that would showcase unique street styles and provide visibility for various designers.
“I watch some of the biggest fashion weeks and I can see the influence of these young black and brown designers.”
“The mainstream industry often takes them; that’s where we come in. We will not choose our talent. Instead, we give credibility to their work.
“We were global, inclusive and sustainable before it became fashionable,” Davy said. “Our show showcases modest fashion brands, showcases LGBTQ+ designers, and has been curating models of all shapes, sizes, and identities for nearly two decades now.”
Sustainability in the fashion industry is more important than ever, Davy said.
The fashion industry is the second largest consumer of water in the world and is responsible for around 10% of global carbon emissions, according to a report of ONU. The report also revealed that the amount of water used in fashion production is more than all international flights and shipping combined.
Digital fashion is now a big part of this push for sustainability at Brooklyn Fashion Week, Davy said. This year, designers specializing in digital-only work like Zadok Zannou, Ecoolska Olska Green and Right Direction will showcase their non-fungible designs at the event.
On April 10, Krwn Studio And Adrian Illustration will discuss the intersection of digital and physical fashion in a panel during Brooklyn Fashion Week instagram Live, which viewers can access through the Story feature.
Davy, who is also the three-time co-producer of US Sustainable Fashion Weeksaid reducing the carbon footprint has always been central to his work.
“We didn’t call it sustainable fashion back then, we called it eco-friendly and most of our designers were already recycling and creating items from used materials,” Davy said. He said part of the focus on sustainability stemmed from necessity, as many designers didn’t have access to new materials and sewing machines.
Davy, member of the board of directors of Materials for the artsalso launched a program called Stitch for success which donates sewing machines and materials to emerging designers in need. Some of their work is set to debut on the runway at this year’s BK Fashion Week event.
“We can help maintain the authenticity of these brands and champion our young black and brown designers,” he said. “They are the future.”
This year’s show features creations from black girls sew, Krwn Studio, Goods damaged And Yarn Haus Co. Thursday’s Hip Hop Fashion 50 show is a tribute to the culture and fashion trends that shaped it. Brooklyn Navy Yard collaboration will feature iconic looks from Karl Kani, Starter, Hip Hop Closet and Voodoo.
“So much has changed since we started,” Davy said. “There wasn’t even a Barclays Center back then!”
Davy said its community of designers and supporters has also grown significantly, making Brooklyn the next fashion destination.
“Manhattan has the beat but Brooklyn is the vibe.” He said. “We own the fashion!”
The full schedule of events, locations, designers and entries is available at Brooklyn Fashion Week website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bkreader.com/featured-news/where-brooklyn-at-fashion-week-brooklyn-highlights-hip-hop-culture-in-bk-the-metaverse-and-beyond-6831994
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Mother and child are reunited in Türkiye nearly two months after the earthquake
- Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. saluting Donald Trump at UFC 287 angers fans
- US, Philippines launch war drills in disputed South China Sea
- ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor Michael Lerner dies aged 81 (VIDEO)
- ESPN lists four teams with the best chance of beating UGA football in 2023
- Wedding guest called ‘trash’ for stealing the show
- A bull market is coming: 1 magnificent growth stock down 45% to buy before it soars
- Fastrack launches FS1 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature in India for Rs 1,995 on ET Telecom
- UK sees health workers strike over wages
- PM Modi to distribute 71,000 date letters on April 13
- That’s it, it’s just Ken’s catchphrase reimagined with popular Bollywood characters | GQ India
- LIVE updates | DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Toss to take place at 7pm IST | Cricket news