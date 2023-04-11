Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James RSVP has launched a spring fashion line

Like just about everyone else, we’re fans of everything Reese Witherspoon does. (I mean, seriously, what can’t this woman do?) Her movies are always on our watchlists and we’re constantly obsessed with pieces from her supremely chic Southern-inspired fashion label, Drape James.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the brand’s styles, they tend to be a little out of our budget (although if you’re willing to splurge on your wardrobe, you’ll find plenty to add to your basket. ) . So we were so happy when we found out the brand had a more affordable sister line at Kohl’s, Draper James RSVP. It features the same southern-inspired charm, bold colors and patterns we love from the mainline brand with more affordable prices.

The Kohl’s brand has just released a new collection, and the items are perfect for refreshing your spring wardrobe. From accessories to dresses, here are some of our favorite picks from the new line.

Draper James RSVP

Gold Hammered Oval Stud Earrings

Right now, when you buy one of the brand’s select jewellery, you can get 50% off another. So it’s a good opportunity to stock up on accessories. These earrings are classic, chic and easy to style.

Simulated Pearl and Flower Stud Earrings

Flowers for spring? Yes please! It’s the season to incorporate floral designs into all aspects of your wardrobe, including your accessories. And these pretty studs will add a spring touch to any outfit.

Side button tank top

Whether you pair this tank top with jeans for a casual look or dress pants for the office, you can’t go wrong. It features buttons on both sides, which not only add a unique touch, but also make it easier to put on and take off.

Wide leg cropped pants

A stylist recently told us that the whole “no white pants until Memorial Day” rule is totally outdated, so you can feel free to wear these pants year-round. Although they are made to be shortened at the ankle, so they seem to be an excellent choice for the warmer seasons.

Valentina Women’s Slip-On Sandals

Having a few pairs of slides in your closet is essential this time of year. And these aren’t just stylish, the brand claims they also have a cushioned footbed for added comfort.

Ruffled denim jacket

This is no ordinary denim jacket. Instead of the standard collar, this one has ruffle detailing along the neckline, to add that sweet touch of southern charm the brand is known for.

Textured cardigan

On cooler spring days, you can layer this textured cardigan over your outfit to stay warm. It is available in four colors perfect for the season, including yellow, pink and blue.

Puff Sleeve Smocked Bodice Dress

From the moment we saw how stylish this dress was, with its square neckline and long puff sleeves, we were in love. But just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, we noticed the puffiness and we were sold!

Plus Size Lemon Wrap Midi Dress

When life gives you lemons, you turn them into a pretty spring outfit! This dress is colorful, fun, fresh and will brighten your day every time you wear it.

Puff Sleeve Surplice Dress

We imagine you wearing this dress for brunches, picnics in the park, outings with friends and many other occasions. Basically, we expect it to become a new staple in your spring rotation.

Plus Size Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress

Pretty in pink satin! There are so many details to love about this dress, including the flutter sleeves, high-low hem, and floral pattern.

Polka Dot Ruffle Maxi Dress

You will be stunned when you wear this dress to Mother’s Day brunch, summer weddings or any other big occasion ahead. Dress it up with heels or pair it with sandals for a more laid-back vibe.