Wedding guest called 'trash' for stealing the show
Wedding guest slammed ‘trash’ for stealing the show in plunging dress – but some people claim she can’t help but have big boobs
A wedding guest has faced backlash over her choice of clothes for her friend’s big day.
An image, shared with the Reddit r/trashy thread – which recently resurfaced online – shows a wedding party from the United States posing for a smiling photo – but one woman in particular stood out among the group of nine.
The image, titled ‘When it’s enough to steal the show’, shows a guest in a plunging navy dress alongside the bride, showing off her ample cleavage.
Some commenters were horrified, accusing the guest of grabbing all the attention, but other Redditors claimed those who criticized the woman were misogynistic.
The bride wore a long white strappy dress with flowers in her hair and the groom wore a black suit and blue satin tie.
But the person who received the most attention on the feed was the woman to the left of the bride.
She wore a sapphire blue lace dress that had a low V-neckline.
One user commented, “She deliberately puts herself in front of the bride and hooks her breasts in the center.”
A second wrote: “The more you look the worse it gets.”
Redditors took to the thread to comment on what they thought of the image – with some coming to the woman’s defense
A third wrote: ‘A little bad for the bride honestly.
A fourth said: “This is the trashiest wedding photo I’ve ever seen.”
However, some users were quick to defend the guest and said there was nothing she could do about her natural form.
One user wrote, “She can’t help but have bigger boobs. The same dress on a woman with smaller breasts would not be considered trying to get attention. People are so hypercritical of busty women, it’s sad.
Another echoed the same sentiments and defended the woman, saying, “Yeah, she doesn’t really look like she’s trying to steal the show.”
“It looks more like she had a few drinks (naturally, it’s a wedding) and didn’t pay attention to how her pose would look on camera.” Also, the alcohol warms you up and the exposure of the breasts probably wouldn’t have been so noticeable to her.
Other Redditors also pointed out how those who criticized the woman were misogynistic.
Another wrote: “It’s incredibly trashy to shame this woman’s body like she just exists with this anatomy is a call for attention.” Kiss my ass.
A model has been slammed for her choice to wear a white dress to her friends’ wedding – with hundreds of women criticizing her for trying to hog the limelight
A third Reddit user commented, “I have a smaller chest and I’m honestly a little jealous of her beauty.”
It comes after a woman was slammed for her choice to wear a white dress to her friend’s wedding – with hundreds of women criticizing her attempt to hog the limelight.
Lacey-Jade Christie showed off the short white dress on TikTok, flashing her nails, face jewelry and brightly colored accessories at the same time.
But people were quick to voice their concerns over the outfit which many felt was not appropriate for a wedding, either in style or color.
