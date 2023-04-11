AI tackles the fashion industry’s counterfeit problem

Luxury brands and resale companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to solve an age-old problem.

The scourge of counterfeits shows no sign of abating, as online marketplaces make it easy to find everything from sneakers to high-end handbags. Typically, companies have relied on trained authenticators to spot fakes, but increasingly are turning to AI in hopes that its ability to recognize patterns indistinguishable to humans will separate even the best reproductions from the genuine item.

While these efforts have typically focused on detecting counterfeits already in the market, Patou is taking it a step further and integrating AI-based protections into its products from the start.

The LVMH-owned fashion and accessories brand will be the first to use Authentique, a new tool created by Ordre, an online wholesale platform that has gradually branched out into other tech offerings. During production, the brand photographs a designated area of ​​its bags to create what is essentially a fingerprint. Using the Authentic app, a customer can then take a photo of the same location on the bag and check if it’s real, according to Simon Lock, general manager of Orders.

Patou will deploy it first in its limited-edition Le Petit Patou bags in collaboration with DJ and stylist Sita Abelln. But Sophie Brocart, CEO of Patous, said the next step is to extend it to all of their limited releases. LVMH will monitor the results to see if it could be useful to other brands in the group, she added. Lock noted that Authentic could also scale to widely released products, as long as it has a large enough data set to train its algorithm.

It’s super simple as easy as taking a picture, Brocart said of the technology. We don’t have too many counterfeits yet, hopefully. But it can happen at some point, and it’s happening faster than you think, so at least we’re ready.

How Authentique will work with Patou’s limited edition bags. (per heel)

Global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods reaches up to $464 billion in 2019, the most recent year with data available according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, with fashion products being the most frequently seized by global customs. A previous report by an EU agency concluded that the fashion industry in Europe was losing nearly 10% of its sales per year to counterfeits.

While its dubious fashion will be able to squash the problem altogether, the hope is that AI can provide a new weapon in the arms race against counterfeiters, whose methods keep getting better. It’s in the fast-growing second-hand market where it could have the most impact, as resale players such as The RealReal and StockX face counterfeit allegations that elude their defenses.

Evidence suggests AI could be helpful. Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have able to attribute similar paintings to good artists with great precision simply by analyzing a small portion of the surface topography of each.

AI methods are applicable at all levels, said Andrew Van Horn, Case Western Reserve postdoctoral fellow in data science in the art. But he warned that the best results will come from a mix of technology and trained humans who know what to look for.

Spot fakes with technology

Authentic, unlike most other AI-based authentication technologies, is designed for average consumers rather than businesses. Brocart said what appealed to Patou was the ease of use for customers and for himself. There was no need to make and attach special tags like NFC chips, which can be removed or counterfeited themselves. It just added a step to quality control.

All we need, at any given time in the production process, is to have a few seconds [with] each product to capture that unique digital fingerprint, Lock said. We don’t have to interfere with production or manufacturing techniques.

The Authentics algorithm analyzes the image at a microscopic level, translating the data into a digital code and creating a digital ID for the product which it stores as an NFT so it cannot be altered. Later in the app, a user will see a slight overlay prompting them to align the camera with the same location on the product. Once they’ve taken a photo, the app compares the code generated from the image with the saved one. Because it only compares numbers rather than matching images pixel by pixel, it requires minimal computing power, according to Lock.

He said the technology is currently capable of authenticating clothing, footwear and small leather goods. In a year, he predicts they will be able to add watches and jewelry to the list. Its accuracy rate in separating right from wrong is over 99% and improving, he added.

Of course, Authentique has the advantage of accessing the products it authenticates before they hit the market. The biggest challenge for AI could be detecting counterfeits in the vast ocean of products already in circulation.

Entrupy was founded in 2012 for this purpose. The company, which was shortlisted for LVMH’s 2019 start-up accelerator and counts Selfridges and luxury retailer Sellier among its clients, trained its AI on a massive dataset collected from both genuine items and counterfeits dating back decades to the 1930s and 1940s. In the case of items like trunks and riding crops, today’s luxury giants produced before expanding into handbags.

We get a lot of this information from customers around the world, said Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO, noting that Entrupy works with brands, retailers and even governments. We also do our own primary research into different types of counterfeits, what’s new and what’s new.

Customers use special equipment, such as a company-provided optical device that can connect to an iPhone and work like a microscope, or a lighted box that can photograph products from different angles. According to Srinivasan, comparing data from these images with the information she has collected allows her to identify counterfeits with greater than 99% accuracy.

Entrupy’s device. (Entrupy)

Bring confidence to resale

While a shopper purchasing a new bag directly from Patou can take comfort in being able to verify its authenticity, it is the used shopper who needs the technology the most.

Counterfeit handbags are a common problem, although it is actually shoes that are most often counterfeited, according to OECD data. The World Customs Organization once even named Nike the most counterfeited brand in the world, which means that resale platforms such as StockX must be vigilant. The company has run into trouble on this front, with Nike saying in a lawsuit that it may have purchased counterfeits on its site and a seller apparently involved. say Complex he unwittingly bought 38 pairs of fake Air Jordan 1s.

Paul Foley, head of trademark protection at StockX, said he was unable to comment on ongoing litigation. But he noted that StockX has stepped up its efforts to use technology, including AI, to fight counterfeits. A program evaluates high-risk products and sellers. StockX has also started developing computer vision to detect counterfeits as they pass through its authentication centers. The company has used Entrupys technology on items such as handbags, but has built its own system, which takes time.

You definitely want to train the AI ​​properly. If you train it badly from the start, the value is greatly diminished, he said. Early results, he added, have been very favourable.

RealReal introduced its own visual AI system for spotting counterfeits, called Vision, just over a year ago to complement another program called Shield which uses AI to spot high-priced products and sellers. risk. Chris Brossman, the company’s vice president of machine learning, wouldn’t share details about Vision’s accuracy, but noted that it’s already used on more than half of the purses it’s made. the company receives and said The RealReal will continue to scale it into other categories.

We have started [on handbags] because it was the highest risk and [were] try to use our advanced technology to achieve the greatest benefits, he said. No one counterfeits a dollar bill. They counterfeit the hundreds.

The next step will be to launch Vibranium, which combines Shield and Vision in a large multimodal model. (All of the names, you may have noticed, are references to the Marvel Universe.)

Everyone BoF spoke to noted that one of the benefits of AI is that it continues to improve over time as it gets more data and examples of real and fake products. to understand. But Van Horn of Case Western Reserve University also said the role of human operators is often overlooked. Foley and Brossman emphasized that their systems are not self-contained. They are intended to complement teams of human authenticators with deep product knowledge.

It’s the OGs, Foley said. They touch and see the whole product. It all starts with them and ends with them.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder documentation guaranteeing BoF full editorial independence.