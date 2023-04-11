Busty guest accused of diverting bride’s attention





This wedding assistant looked like she was smuggling in two more guests. A photo of a woman in a low-cut dress exposing her breasts sparked a major debate on Reddit over appropriate wedding attire and showcasing the bride on her big day. The woman in question wore a low cut sapphire dress that exposed her giant bosom, and she stood next to the less endowed bride who wore a minimal white dress. The photo was shared in the Reddit section r/trash with the caption “When you just have to steal the show.” One commenter wrote: “She deliberately puts herself in front of the bride and hangs her breasts in the center.” While a second joked, “The more you look, the worse it gets.” But there were sympathetic commentators. “Yeah, she doesn’t really look like she’s trying to steal the show. It looks more like she had a few drinks (naturally, it’s a wedding) and didn’t pay attention to the way her pose would look on camera.Also, the alcohol warms you up and so the exposure of the breasts probably wouldn’t have been so noticeable to her. Another said that women with large breasts are treated unfairly. “She can’t help but have bigger breasts. The same dress on a woman with smaller breasts wouldn’t be considered ‘trying to get attention’. People are so hypercritical of women with big breasts, it’s sad.





A wedding guest in a low-cut blue dress sparked a debate on Reddit. Some editors called the criticism outright misogyny. “It’s incredibly trashy to shame this woman’s body like the mere fact that she exists with this anatomy is a call for attention. Fuck you. This debate follows another boobalicious controversy over wedding guests.





A busty woman in a revealing dress has been accused of distracting the more modest bride. Influencer Lacey-Jade Christie, who showed off a short white dress on TikTok in November drew ire online. “I’m going to a wedding, here’s my cut,” she wrote, showing off the dress with her colorful nails and pink clutch. The short, white dress did little to support her large breasts – something her social media followers noted.





Influencer Lacey-Jade Christie’s low-cut white dress she wore to a friend’s wedding sparked talk on TikTok in

November. “I would be disgusted if someone wore a beach blanket to my wedding,” one commenter wrote while another added, “Why would you let your friend out with a mess.” Others were annoyed that she wore white to a wedding. “’WHITE!!!!!!! Girl…only the bride should wear white,’ one commenter said But the influencer noted that the brides opted for red and blue dresses. “All I took away from this week is that most people are super boring and have never been to a queer wedding,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/10/busty-wedding-guest-accused-of-stealing-attention-from-bride/

