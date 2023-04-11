Sustainable fashion brands to buy this Earth Month





With Earth Month in full swing, we take a look at the sustainable fashion brands that are pushing the movement forward.

Sustainable and circular fashion has long been a priority in the fashion industry. The idea of ​​sustainable fashion first appeared in the 1970s, and in 1989 the first organizations dedicated to combating climate change and fair trade were created: the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) And Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC). Subsequently, a host of initiatives, certifications, alliances and coalitions have been formed to further advancements in sustainability in fashion. At the same time, consumers have become increasingly conscious and ethical in their purchases, and many fashion brands and retailers are now striving to focus on their environmental impact. According to the digital services platform GitnuxNamethe global sustainable clothing market share is expected to increase from 3.9% in 2021 to 6.1% in 2026. Additionally, investments in sustainable fashion can reduce the average amount of clothing waste generated each year by up to 62% . “People accept that maybe the way we’ve done things isn’t just terrible for people and the planet, but it’s also not good for our closets. People really want to change their habits, and that’s exciting,” said author Aja Barber. In the style in a recent interview. As sustainable fashion continues to grow, so does the number of brands to support within the category. Whether you’re looking for recycled denim or a handbag made from organic materials, there are plenty of exciting and innovative brands to support this Earth Month. Take a look at some consumer-favorite sustainable fashion brands below. girlfriend collective The Girlfriend Collective is one of athleisure’s best-known brands, and for good reason. The brand, which was founded in 2016 by husband and wife duo Ellie and Quang Dinh, maintains SA8000-certified ethical production, meaning it practices socially acceptable practices in the workplace. Additionally, the Girlfriend Collective uses recycled and sustainable materials and has various circular and take-back initiatives. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Cuyana Cuyana is a leader in the sustainable handbag movement. Founded in 2011 by Karla Gallardo, the brand not only has a lifelong commitment to sustainability, but also works exclusively with manufacturers who share the same eco-conscious goals. In 2020, the brand also announced that 100% of its products would be made from sustainably sourced materials by 2022. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Dear If you’re looking for chic clothes from a sustainable fashion brand, look no further. When Szane launched in 2013, founder Morgane Szalory made sure to build the brand on principles with both consumers and the planet in mind. Szane aspires to zero waste production. Additionally, in 2017, she launched Tomorrow, an initiative to give children around the world equal access to opportunity and education. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. pangea When it comes to brands at the forefront of fashion, science and sustainability, Pangaia, founded by Miroslava Duma, is at the forefront. Pangaia has been dedicated to sourcing and creating the most innovative sustainable materials since its launch in 2018. Among Pangaia’s innovations is its Flwrdwn line, which consists of down jackets filled with dried flowers. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Frame The history of denim may not be the most enduring, but Frame is one of the denim brands working to change that. Founded in 2012 by Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede, Frame set out to change the narrative around premium denim. To date, Frame has launched two collections based on sustainability: the (Bio)degradable line and the Pure collection. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Aloha Alohas is a shoe brand made and designed by hand in Spain. Since the brand’s inception in 2015, founder Alejandro Porras has made it his business to deliver quality products without compromising the brand’s sustainability goal. As such, Alohas operates on a make-to-order design, meaning all products are made to order to avoid overstocking. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Re/Done Re/Done, a vintage denim brand based in Los Angeles, aims to breathe new life into old denim. The climate-conscious brand was founded in 2014 by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur and first made waves by repurposing old Levi’s into modern, on-trend styles. Since then, Re/Done has expanded into other categories. She recently launched a sneaker collection with styles made from sustainable materials such as recycled leather and discarded bottles. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Shop more Pop-approved products from the Glossy Pop store, here.

