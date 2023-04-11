Amal Clooney’s red dress in the Cartier Voices campaign is so bold





Amal Clooney’s resume is an endless list of accomplishments: she is a human rights lawyer, co-founder and co-chair of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, And visiting professor at Columbia Law School. On top of all that, she also finds time to add new projects to her already full plate. For example, on April 10, she starred in the Cartiers Inaugural Contributor of Cartier Voices campaign and Clooney’s red dress shone in the spotlight. The striking look wasn’t unusual for the lawyer, as she’s known for rocking high-shine colors and loud prints while on vacation and on the red carpet. She let the dress, which tapped into the 2023 color trend, do the talking while wearing no jewelry except her wedding ring. The new Cartier program will bring together a community of people, like Clooney, who want to use their public platforms to shape the world in positive ways. (Clearly, the star’s spectacular credentials make her the perfect person to lead the upcoming project.) I’m honored to be the first contributor to the Cartier Voices global community, Clooney said in a statement. press. I look forward to building a lasting partnership based on shared values ​​between me and the house. For her new venture with the French luxury brand, Clooney will be a staple of her events and initiatives, where Shell will also wear Cartier jewelry. And according WWDshe is supposed to make an appearance at the Cartier Womens Initiative Awards on May 10. Courtesy of Cartier The annual event, if you haven’t heard of it yet, started in 2006. The Cartier Womens Initiative provides funding and mentorship to women entrepreneurs around the world. Last year’s celebratory event involved a dinner that took place in Dubai and was hosted by the founder and CEO of The vintage, Tiffany Dufu. As for this year’s festivities? They have yet to be revealed. As you keep an eye out for upcoming Clooney appearances, pick up similar red numbers from upcoming firefighters. The options will provide the perfect look for your next summer evening at the office or your date night. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/amal-clooney-dress-cartier-voices-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related