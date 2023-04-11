Princess Charlotte is a mini royal style icon in a designer 65 dress





Princess Charlotte stepped into the royal spotlight on Easter Sunday, joining her family to attend the first Easter Mattins service of King Charles’ reign at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The seven-year-old royal looked flawless in an elegant navy coat as she arrived hand-in-hand with her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. The princess then stripped off her coat, revealing a super sweet floral tea dress and pastel blue tights. WATCH: What role will Princess Charlotte have at King Charles’ coronation? There’s no denying that Princess Charlotte is quickly following in the fashion-forward footsteps of her mother, Princess Kate. The mother-daughter duo looked so in sync as they both wore their chocolate brown tresses in a half up, half down style and paired in beautiful blue outfits. Dressing for the spring sunshine, Princess Charlotte looked so pretty in her puff sleeve dress, complete with smocked bodice, gathered skirt and elegant tie belt. DISCOVER:Which royal children will attend the coronation of King Charles III? ©Getty Princess Charlotte donned a pretty floral tea dress The young royal’s navy blue ensemble was adorned with a pink and ivory floral print, as well as an elegant peter pan collar and pretty pleated details. If you have a little girl who wants to dress like a princess, Charlotte’s 65 dress comes from a celebrity designer brand Rachel Rileyand is currently available for pre-order on the website. If you’re looking to recreate the look for less this spring, we love this affordable floral dress from New Look’s girls’ range. While all eyes were on Princess Kate’s rule-breaking ensemble of her electric blue Catherine Walker coat-dress and unexpected nail color, we couldn’t help but notice the perfectly coordinated outfits of the family. So why did the Welsh choose to wear blue at Easter? The color blue has long been associated with the royal family and represents authority, trust and confidence. So it seems that the decision was symbolic. ©Getty Princess Charlotte paired with her mother in blue Easter outfits King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also stepped out in royal blue outfits, serving to indicate their seniority alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and sending a clear message of unity. SEE MORE :Prince William comforts Princess Charlotte’s nerves in sweet, unseen clip Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

