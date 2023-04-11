The Best Men’s Sweater Vests to Wear for Spring 2023





I It’s no wonder some of the most discerning men on the planet love the humble sweater vest. Maybe you’d like to lean into great-grandfather chic like Harry Styles or prefer a street style look a la Tyler The Creator – or maybe even Chandler Bings retrospectively cool wardrobe is on. your moodboard – either way, you don’t have to look far to see the aesthetic benefits of dropping the sleeves. LEARN MORE Offering countless styling possibilities, you can wear them in any weather. Layered over a t-shirt or shirt for a delicate transitional outfit between seasons, paired with a suit for a date night, or even worn alone with shorts in the summer, few tops are as versatile as a knit. without sleeves. For Fall/Winter 2023, London-based cool and independent labels show us how it’s done. Spotted on the catwalk at Martine Rose, Bianca Saunders and Ahluwalia, our favorite designers have solidified the year-round layering hero as a chic staple that’s here to stay. From left to right: Fall/Winter 23 tracks at Bianca Saunders, Martine Rose and Ahluwalia / Imaxtree The good news? The myriad of styles available today are sure to satisfy even the most discerning customer. Some are preppy, with sporty accents that have 80s collegiate nostalgia, while others are contemporary, channeling the minimal 2023 Scandi vibe we all know and love, with basics and luxe designs situating themselves somewhere in between. We’ve taken the liberty of finding our favorites on the market so you don’t have to. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE Arket round-neck cotton vest Market If you are ever looking for quality basics, including basic vests, look no further than the Scandi Arket brand. Made from an extra soft organic and recycled cotton blend, it’s both premium and eco-friendly. Thanks to its boxy fit, you can easily layer a tee or Oxford shirt during the transitional months, or wear it alone for a relaxed evening look in the summer. Buy now 59 , Market {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ami Sleeveless Diamond Pattern Sweater Am I A surefire way to achieve that coveted Parisian sartorial nonchalance is to fill your wardrobe with the Alexandre Mattiussis collection of casual-chic clothes – as this argyle sweater vest proves. Pair it with a square blazer and straight jeans to complete the look. Buy now 230 , Am I {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Topman ribbed v neck tank top in green ASOS Wallet-friendly and fashion-forward, Topmans collections are packed with easy-to-wear pieces that won’t break the bank. In a versatile sage green with a v-neck, it’s both stylish and comfy and the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe. Buy now 22.50 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Prada sleeveless square-jacquard wool sweater MatchesFashion Featuring an instantly recognizable geometric print from the Pradas Fall/Winter 2020 runway, this sleeveless knit is a worthwhile investment. Elevated and sophisticated thanks to the V-neck and ribbed trims, its ideal casual outfit is expertly crafted to stand the test of time. Buy now 670 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uniqlo Medium Gauge Knitted Crewneck Vest Uniqlo Uniqlos’ selection of value-packed basics is second to none, especially when it comes to knitwear. The Labels Crew Neck Vest is a simple design that’s lightweight, roomy and flexible, making it a vest you can wear season after season. Buy now 14.90 , Uniqlo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Percival Nawa Pinstripe Vest Percival For easy-to-wear pieces that ooze personality, her London-based menswear label Percival should be on your radar. Crafted from 100% cotton, this vest features a pinstripe knit pattern and a coarse gauge for a textured finish. Designed for a regular fit, it works well worn alone or with a t-shirt underneath. Buy now 119 , Percival {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lacoste Unisex Lacoste Cable Knit Organic Cotton Sweater Vest Lacoste If one thing’s for sure, it’s that preppiness is at the forefront of the fashion agenda — so are recent Lacoste collections that ooze with vintage collegiate aesthetics. From the cable-knit construction to the contrast collar, this tennis-inspired unisex gilet is full of old-school charm that’s elevated to new heights by the large crocodile badge. Buy now 140 , Lacoste {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 8 By Yoox X Coco Capitn The Formal Loser Vest Yoox Part of a capsule collection between Italian retailer Yoox and Spanish artist Coco Capitn, who has also worked with the likes of Gucci and Charles & Keith, this cardigan is sure to score you some serious fashion points. Classic super-soft black merino wool is given a contemporary finish, accented by embroidery to the chest using the signature Capitns font and contrast collar trim. Buy now 80 , Yoox {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pringle of Scotland Allover Argyle Heritage Unisex Golf Sleeveless Sweater – Ivory & Mustard Pringle What better place to find an argyle sweater than Hawick-based Pringle of Scotland, which has over two centuries of expertise in the field? This particular style is a reissue of one of the golf styles of the 80s – and we love the tri-color colourway. Tuck it into casual pleated pants and a belt to fully commit to the 80s look. Buy now 185 , wacky {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Our Legacy Work Shop Yin Yang Intarsia Wool Vest MatchesFashion Our cult heritage is known for its contemporary silhouettes and minimal Scandinavian aesthetic. Part of the brand’s retail platform, Work Shop, which includes pieces that have been upcycled, upcycled or rebuilt, knitted in Scotland from unsold Scottish Geelong wool yarn – and cut to the perfect relaxed fit. Buy now 230 , Our heritage {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

