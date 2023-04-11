Fashion
My mother-in-law wants to wear THIS dress to my wedding
My mother-in-law wants to wear this dress to my wedding – but everyone says she’s trying to be the “main character”
Finding the perfect dress to wear to a loved one’s wedding can be daunting, but some people just can’t understand the golden rule of never upstage the bride.
For example, a mother-in-law, who is said to be from the United States, wants to wear a champagne-colored dress on the big day, covered in floral embellishments.
Publication on Reddit Wedding Outfit Approval page, a commenter posted a photo of the vibrant dress, saying, “The bride’s mother-in-law wants to wear this”
The dress, which can be purchased on Etsy for $299 and New Zealand website Zapakanz.com for $320, is embroidered with colorful flowers, but didn’t sit well with Redditors.
One person wrote: “Beautiful dress, absolutely inappropriate for someone who is not the main character.”
Bride’s Mother-In-Law Wants To Wear This Dress To The Wedding But Some People Are Saying It’s Not Appropriate On Reddit
The floor-length formal dress is a stunning champagne hue and is also cinched at the waist.
However, users wondered if it was appropriate to wear to someone’s wedding.
One of them said, ‘Okay. I see this as a “center of attention dress”.
Someone else wrote, “I think if it could be worn as a wedding dress by the bride, it’s not appropriate for someone else to wear it.” And I would say it falls very firmly into that category.
While a fourth wrote: ‘I know people say it’s too white but it could easily be a wedding dress. Its floral with a white background.
‘It has 100% too much white. The white rule is not to be mistaken for a bride, it is not to wear dresses similar to a wedding dress. This with any pastel undercoat is problematic.
However, users questioned whether it was appropriate to wear clothes to someone’s wedding, with many suggesting the mother-in-law was probably trying to “shade the bride”.
“Mostly because these look white in direct sunlight, from a distance, or on film. Would be fine with a black one though. If I was a guest I’d judge the hell out of someone wearing this to a wedding.
Many have suggested that the mother-in-law was probably trying to “upstage the bride.”
One person wrote: ‘Is the mother-in-law trying to upstage the bride? If so, then this is definitely the dress to do it.
Another said: ‘No one will confuse her with the bride. If you think she’s wearing it to add fuel to the fire, don’t give it to her. Nothing will cut the wind out of her sails faster than telling her how beautiful she looks in them.
While another said: ‘Rude. Self-centered. Bad. Hard NO! I’m so sorry you’re in this position and I hope you have support.
‘Recently was the mother of the groom. I was aware of my role and although I wanted to look beautiful, my goal was to blend into the photos. And, I’m someone who likes to dress up. Best wishes to you.’
A fourth wrote: “This dress is a lot. My mother-in-law loves attention, I guess? It doesn’t matter, however. She’ll just look a little silly. I don’t think I will fight her on it. Everyone will focus on you and your dress!
