Johnell Davis declares for 2023 NBA Draft – UNIVERSITY PRESS





Sophomore guard Johnell Davis declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Monday, becoming the second FAU Owl to do so this week.

Jaden Winston Second-year guard Johnell Davis during the FAU Selection Sunday celebration at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on March 12, 2023.

Sophomore guard Johnell Davis became the second FAU Owl this week to declare himself for the 2023 NBA Draft on Monday, as he announced via instagram. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, faculty and staff, athletic administration, fellow students and fans who have welcomed me with open arms to Boca Raton and the FAU community, Davis said. FAU is and always will be my second home. With his announcement, Davis joins fellow second-year guard Alijah Martin, who declared for the draft on Sunday evening. Davis and Martin are both looking to become the first Owls drafted in the program’s 35-year history; However, they have pledged to return to the FAU if they choose to drop out of the draft. I will test the waters and enter the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining my NCAA eligibility to return to Florida Atlantic University next season, Davis’ announcement read. Davis, a native of Gary, Ind., spent the past three seasons at FAU, and just like the team made a surprise comeback this year, so did he. After averaging 6.8 points per game a season ago, last year Davis became arguably the roster’s top scorer, leading the team with an average of 13.8 points per game. match. He scored 15-plus points on 15 different occasions last season, earning him the C-USA Sixth Player of the Year award and All-Conference First-Team honors; But none of those performances were as memorable as his 29-point, 12-rebound outing against Fairleigh Dickinson University in the second turn of the NCAA Tournament. That night, Davis became the first player in tournament history to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ steals in a single game, helping the Owls qualify. for their first Sweet 16 appearance in the program’s history. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Cameron Priester is the sports editor at University Press. For more information regarding this story or others, email [email protected] or tweet it @PriesterCameron

