The Cartier Bateau is fashion’s next favorite watch





GenevaFor those who value style over the mechanics of a watch, the revisited Cartier Baignoire appeals. Created in the early 1900s, bain is French for bathtub, an allusion to the oval dial of watches and the sumptuous rounded oval bezel. The 2023 quartz version sees the bezel even larger, which is in line with the trend of chunky gold metal seen in the fine jewelry of Brent Neale or Jessica McCormack. To make it even more jewel-like, it’s attached to a strap rather than a traditional watch strap, although there’s also a version with a black leather strap. It’s available in rose gold and yellow gold for $11,800 or white gold with full diamond pavé (see below) for $48,800. The Diamond Pavé Bath As fashion and watch aficionados buzz over the new bain presented at Watches & Wonders Geneva, expect it to join the ranks of Cartier’s most popular watch styles in the future. Speaking of which, Cartier also introduced updates to its classic Tank watch. The Cartier Tank Normale with yellow gold case and brown alligator strap is priced at $31,000. Originally created in 1917, this year Cartier presented an hour and minute version with a yellow gold case on a brown alligator strap (above) and with a platinum case on a black alligator strap. There are also versions with a gold bracelet and a platinum bracelet (below). The watch is powered by a manually wound mechanical movement. The new Cartier Tank Normale with platinum case and bracelet sells for $53,500. There is also a new Cartier Tank with skeleton movement. It has a 24-hour complication with a sun and a crescent moon, also skeletonized. The minute hand rotates around the dial in one hour as usual, but the hour hand rotates around the dial in 24 hours instead of every 12 hours. Cartier Tank with skeleton movement, yellow gold case and brown alligator strap The watch is available in 50 numbered editions, in yellow gold on a brown or green alligator strap with a blue sapphire cabochon on the crown ($71,000) and in platinum on a burgundy or gray alligator strap with a ruby ​​cabochon. ($80,000). This Cartier Tank with skeleton movement, platinum case and gray alligator strap is available in a numbered edition of 50 pieces. There are also 20 numbered editions of a version with brilliant-cut diamonds and an alligator strap in two shades of blue plus a diamond on the crown ($107,000). The Tank isn’t the only watch from Cartier to get the skeleton movement treatment in 2023. The Santos-Dumont is also available in a special skeleton version. Originally introduced in 1904, the Santos-Dumont received a design update for the last time in 2019. This year’s version is powered by the automatic skeleton caliber 9629 MC movement with micro-rotor, which took Cartier almost two years to develop. The movement is made up of 212 components. It’s available in a rose gold ($40,400) or stainless steel ($31,000) version, as well as a limited-edition yellow gold version with navy lacquer ($41,600), pictured below. The Santos-Dumont limited edition with skeleton movement in 18k yellow gold with marine lacquer Changing gears, the rectangular-dial Tank Américaine was launched in 1989 and inspired by the Tank Hanger. The 2023 edition offers a more streamlined silhouette powered by the new 1899 MC movement. A new Tank Américaine powered by the new 1899 MC movement. This version features an 18k gold case with a leather strap. There are a variety of combinations of metal cases and straps, including steel and 18k gold cases and steel, 18k gold and leather straps. Some are available in diamond pavé. The timepiece starts at $3,400 for the mini steel version on a leather strap.



Also at Watches & Wonders, Cartier’s Clash jewelry collection received its first timepieces. Also at Watches & Wonders, Cartier’s Clash jewelry collection received its first timepieces. The new Clash [Un]Limited watch An avant-garde design strap incorporates moving ball bearings. Limited edition watches, called Clash [Un]Limited, are available in yellow, pink and white gold, as well as in a diamond-paved version. There are special editions containing gemstones like black spinels, chrysoprase, tsavorite, coral, onyx, and obsidian. A special version of the new Clash [Un]Limited contains diamonds, coral, onyx, tsavorite garnets and chrysoprase. Quartz watches start at $33,300. New products were also unveiled for the Panthre de Cartier range. Unlike the classic Panthre’s wearable square dial, these feature a striking panther’s head as an ode to one of Cartier’s most famous symbols. The yellow gold version of the new Cartier Panthre timepiece The cat can close its jaws on the black lacquer dial. The watches’ geometry and sharp angles are inspired by Panthre jewelry launched in 2005, Cartier said. The watch strap is fully articulated and flexible with no visible hinges. The watch is available in yellow or pink gold as well as in white gold and diamonds. Fueled by quartz, the range starts at $27,800 for the smallest version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationaljeweler.com/articles/11845-the-cartier-baignoire-is-fashion-s-next-favorite-timepiece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related