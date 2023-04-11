Prada’s $3,650 dress mocked for looking like the ‘Travelodge towel’





This outfit has people throwing in the towel. Prada’s $3,650 mini dress is the subject of mockery online, with many savagely comparing the dress to a towel or curtains. THE Prada strapless satin and pong mini dress in “iron grey”, part of the spring-summer 2023 collection, is described by the brand as having a “crumpled finish reminiscent of a sheet of paper”. But ruthless fashion fans think it looks more like a bath towel, with one reviewer calling it a “Travelodge towel” and another saying it looks like the model just got out of the shower. Available in size, Travelodge towel only,” one Facebook user joked in a now-deleted comment. “It gives me Wrap something around you to respond to the door vibrations,” added another. “Made from aftermarket curtain materials,” said a third person. One commenter said they couldn’t stop laughing at the dress, while another said it looked like an elephant’s hoof. Despite its high price and confusing design, the garment is already sold out on Prada’s official website, but a longer version in “granite grey”, which costs $4,100, is still available. The item’s description stated that the strapless silk dress was meant to be both “raw and sultry.” “In an emulsification of contrasts, the Spring Summer 2023 collection explores the interrelation between the raw and the sensual, the delicacy and the roughness,” reads the brand’s website. “This strapless satin and pong dress expresses a sense of seeming accidentality through its austere construction, with pleats achieved through a crumpled finish reminiscent of a sheet of paper.”





The Prada strapless satin and pong mini dress costs $3,650. jam press/Prada





“In an emulsification of contrasts, the Spring Summer 2023 collection explores the interrelationship between the raw and the sensual, the delicacy and the roughness,” reads the item’s description on Prada’s website. jam press/Prada





The dress has been the subject of several jokes on Facebook. jam press





“It gives me Wrap something around you to respond to door vibrations,” one person joked. jam press/Prada The Post has reached out to Prada for comment. In a statement to Vogue magazinethe minds behind the Italian fashion house explained their vision for the spring 2023 collection, which included the mini dress. “There is meaning in women’s lives, said co-creative director Miuccia Prada. “Life and humanity make the clothes, not superficial embellishments, but traces of life, leaving marks. This idea of ​​clothes shaped by humanity fascinates us. “More than any other collection, this one is filled with different views of different bodies of work, within a single body of work moving between disparate languages ​​of form,” added the other co-creative director of the brand, the Belgian designer Raf Simons. It’s not Prada’s first baffling design to raise eyebrows, of course. The brand’s latest high-fashion offering, $795 dog winter coats, has also been making a splash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/11/pradas-3650-dress-mocked-for-resembling-travelodge-towel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related