Men’s lacrosse takes on Canisius in regular season home final





MOUNT ST. MARY’S (6-6, 5-1 MAAC) against CANISIUS (2-10, 1-5 MAAC) Wednesday April 12e | 3 p.m.

Emmitsburg, Maryland | Waldron Family Stadium PLAY NOTES | SHOW | LIVE STATS EMMITSBURG, Md. (April 11, 2023) Aiming for six straight wins and looking to carve out a top spot in the Metropolitan Athletic Conference (MAAC), Mount St. Mary Men’s Lacrosse hosts Canisius for the final scheduled home game of the 2023 season. EDITING UPDATE Building a 9-2 advantage, the Mount held off a second half from the Marist Red Foxes to claim their fifth consecutive victory, 12-9. Kelly Gouin recorded an in-game hat trick, and Jake Krieger finished with four points, two goals and two assists. Connor Beal went 13 for 21 on faceoffs and Griffin McGinley made 14 saves, with performances worthy of earning players spots on the MAAC Weekly Honor Roll. At 5-1 in conference, the Mount remains tied with Manhattan for first place. If the proceedings were over today, they would be the second seed in the conference tournament since the Jaspers hold the tiebreaker. A win would mark the Mountaineers’ longest winning streak since 2003. This team has won in a row and nine of 10 on its way to the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid. IN SEARCH OF GOLDEN GRIFFINS Canisius is looking to reverse a four-game losing streak and climb out of the bottom of the league. Two of the four losses came in grueling fashion in sudden death overtime. Sophomore Colin Kelly leads MAAC in goals scored with 36 and has the most points with 39 for the Golden Griffins. Micah Hanson supports all faceoffs, occupying an even .500 score for the year and adding 110 balls on the ground. ALL TIME SERIES The Mount hold a 15-5 series lead, returning for the first time since 2010. Canisius have had more success against the Mountaineers in recent years, winning three straight from 2007-09 before the Mount bounced back in the final meeting. SCHEDULE TO COME Heading into the final two games, Mont takes on Sacred Heart (April 15) and Siena (April 22) as they determine final seeding for the MAAC Tournament.

