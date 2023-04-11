Kendall Jenners Vintage Chlo Slip Dress is a Piece of Fashion History





From Jean Paul Gaultier of the 90s to Gucci of the Tom Ford era, Kendall Jenner has built an impressive vintage collection during the last years. Today, the model added another rare piece of fashion history to her archive: namely, a baby blue slip dress by Stella McCartney’s tenure at Chlo. Source through Vintage tabThe Jenners lace-trimmed halter dress originated from the Chlos Spring 1998 show and was originally worn on the catwalk by none other than Naomi Campbell. The collection marked McCartney’s debut at the French fashion house, where she was named creative director aged just 25, and saw the likes of Kate Moss and Yasmin Le Bon on the podium, along with her father Paul McCartney and Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr in the front row. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. It’s no surprise that Jenner decided to invest in the McCartneys Chlo era, given the renewed interest in her move to the brand. Bella Hadid sparked the trend in 2021, when she was spotted in an asymmetrical top with the brand’s logo emblazoned on the side in blurry pink lettering. In the meantime, olivia rodrigue recently opted for horse-print trousers from McCartney’s Spring 2001 collection at Chlo, previously worn by Carrie Bradshaw in season four of sex and the city at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards in March. Even McCartney herself can’t resist the nostalgic appeal of the ’90s, with the designer reviving her low-rise pants and signature horse print in recent seasons in her eponymous label. My daughter, who is 15, all she does now is go into my closet and take all my original things, the designer already said British voguefashion critic Anders Christian Madsen. She just wants the 90s. With an archive like McCartneys, who could blame her?

