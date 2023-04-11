Fashion
“First of its kind”: Indigenous Fashion Week in Salt Lake City
By Sydnee González
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL) – Artist and designer Jessica Wiarda saw a gap when observing different fashion weeks taking place in Utah.
“There was no specifically Aboriginal fashion week this year. I was seeing all these other cultures represented, but the Native people weren’t there,” said Wiarda, who is Hopi/Tewa.
The realization came as Wiarda began wrapping up a year-long artist-in-residence program through the nonprofit Utah Din Bikyah and the Leonardo Museum. Instead of a farewell event celebrating only her residency, Wiarda decided to gather other Native artists and models for the first Utah Native Fashion Week.
This year’s fashion week will consist of an evening featuring work by artists representing half a dozen tribes, including Hopi, Navajo (Din), Ute, Northern Ute, Apache and Anishinaabe Ojibwe, as well as a section featuring powwow badges. But Wiarda hopes the show will be the start of an annual tradition.
“It’s just going to get bigger and better,” she said, adding that the event is entirely Indigenous led and managed.
“There are no stereotypes here; it’s just us as ourselves and that’s why it’s a really important event,” she said. “It’s open to everyone and it’s a rare look at something that I feel like a lot of people are afraid to ask questions about because it’s such a marginalized community. We’re always there and we reclaim our culture through fashion.
Michael Haswood, a Din artist who helps organize the show, said that while the event will be a modern fashion show, many pieces will incorporate traditional designs.
“Every Native American is raised to be proud of their ancestors and what they have done and that is why we are having a fashion show because we want to show old art and old models,” a- he declared.
Haswood added that while fashion week takes place on the Navajo reservation, there’s nothing quite like it in Salt Lake City.
“We want to bring that energy, that power and that artistry here,” he said. “I think Salt Lake City needs something like that, to have the voice of Native Americans who they are now. We are always here; Native Americans are still there. We are still thriving, we are teachers, astronauts, baseball players, designers and artists.
“That’s one thing I want to say is we’re here, we’re proud and we’re still thriving in the community.”
Michelle Brown, an Indigenous designer who will be modeling during the show, agreed that the event will have an impact on Salt Lake City.
“I think it’s a really big event for Salt Lake City because we’re so tuned in to European designers or New York designers, but there’s not a lot of Indigenous representation here in Utah. where you have so many talented designers from multiple tribes. do their job,” she said. “There are so many designers across Europe and the United States borrowing indigenous designs when they weren’t really allowed to. So I think it’s really important to see firsthand what First Peoples produce and the stories they still tell.
Brown encouraged those attending the show to support the artists year-round, a number of whom will be selling their work before and after the show.
The fashion show will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Leonardo. Tickets are $5 and proceeds will go towards paying models and staff as well as the Hopi Education Endowment Fund.
