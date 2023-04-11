Katie Holmes looks chic in a sparkly black dress with red fringe





Always minimalist, Katie Holmes made an entrance to the screening of her film Rare Items last night in a stylish black and red look. The actress walked the carpet at the event, held at New York’s Crosby Street Hotel, in a silky black dress that featured a shimmering mesh overlay on one side adorned with red fringe. She paired the one-piece with sheer black tights, silver sandals and a black jacket from Tove. On the accessories side, she kept it simple with long silver earrings, Vacheron Constantin gray moon phase watch in rose gold and a silver nose hoop. Holmes wore dark eye makeup, a bright red lip and a messy high bun with wisps of hair framing her face. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Rare Items premieres this Friday, April 14. Holmes directed, co-wrote, produced and starred in the film, which is an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. “It’s a film about friendship, resilience, truth and beauty,” Holmes said of the film in a Instagram post this February. And in a job today she thanked set designer Michael Fitzgerald for working with her on the project. Alongside a photo of them together at the screening, she wrote, “Thank you @michaelfitzpd for our seven years of creating Rare Items together. You are the most amazing friend, production designer and collaborator. I am so proud to continue creating together! Rare Objects in theaters and on demand this Friday, April 14!!!!!!!” The actress’ big film premiere comes after she recently wrapped her Broadway run the wanderers. The play follows two couples as they go through the ups and downs of married life, ultimately questioning whether they want what they think they’ve always wanted, whether fulfillment is a social construct, and whether happiness is something that can never be achieved. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

