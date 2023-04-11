Loyola Mens Club Hockey Team Beats Odds, Wins Championship – The Greyhound





The Loyola Club men’s hockey team has had quite the underdog history this season. After qualifying for the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League tournament, they traveled to North Carolina for the championship tournament. They were the 3 seed, taking on Old Dominion, who were seeded No. 1, and winning 7-3 in the semi-finals. In the championship round, they defeated No. 2 William & Mary with a score of 6-4. It was important for the Hounds, especially after not winning the ACCHL since 2011. The tournament was held in Winston Salem, North Carolina at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, home of the Carolina Thunderbirds arena. During the season, the Hounds finished with an 11-3-1 record. Despite this season’s success, they weren’t sure they could win the semi-finals against Old Dominion, let alone the championship. The game was seemingly over before it started, as the Hounds won 6-4 with goals scored by graduate student Jacob Vande Loo (2), Quinn Dougherty 25 (2), Will Lyons 24 (1) and Ian Jarosz 26 (1). So how did this group of men dominate the competition and lead Loyola to victory? Dougherty said: Coming to a new school and being welcomed into a team with guys who cared so much about each other was amazing. Hockey was what brought us all together, but this team was more of a family that cared about each other, and each week fought together to bring respect back to their program. Lyons added: After a three-year hiatus and a year of probation a season ago, it was great to put Loyola hockey back on the map. We had a great team with strong leadership and lots of enthusiastic young guys who proved themselves in every game. Throughout the season our coach taught us that we had to hate losing more than we liked winning, so that’s what we did. Lyons was right about enthusiastic young lads, with many first-year players scoring multiple goals in the tournament. It was a hard-earned victory and 23-year-old Derek Yost had dreamed of this championship since his freshman year. He said: “Winning this championship is a testament to the heart and character of our team. We have a great group of guys and that team camaraderie has helped us achieve something special. It took a lot of hard work from the team leaders to bring the team back, so hopefully this will help legitimize the program and grow Loyola hockey in the years to come. George Torres 25 is not a team player but was very happy to learn of their championship win. It really brings a lot of pride to the Loyola name, Torres said. It really made me proud to hear how much depth we have as a school, not only in our division one sports, but also in the club. It was a difficult year with a lot of adversity during the season. Given the success of the freshman class and winning the championship by a wide margin, the Loyola Club men’s hockey team will move up to the Division 2 conference starting next season. You can follow the team on their instagram.

