Top 5 best dressed of the festivities

People tune in to the draft to see which player will go to their favorite team. However, more and more people are logging on to see the players’ fashion before, during and after the draft. Players know this and show their true selves in the draft, from hairstyles to outfits to accessories, and this year’s 2023 WNBA Draft did not disappoint. From a three-piece chartreuse suit worn by Stanford’s Haley Jones to a long black dress with accented rhinestones and a large cutout in the front by Zia Cooke from South Carolina, the outfits were on point. The best outfits of the night showcased the players’ personalities, matched their frames and reflected their personal clothing style. This black dress was a stunner in both pictures and videos. It fit Zia like a glove. The crystal decoration matched her clutch. And the white toes that point below the hem of the dress made this look #1 for me. The metal detail on the shoes matched the metal fringed bodice under this dark pink suit. The makeup and hair brought this look together and gave the aesthetic of effortless chic. Haley Jones chose a three-piece suit with a peek-a-boo bralette and retro velvet shoulders. This outfit has a bit of nostalgia, but is utterly modern in style. Three-piece suits are in order for the Moday Night basketball ladies. While a crop top is a bold choice, especially with an unbuttoned suit jacket, Miller pulls it off. She goes light on accessories and the whole look comes together. A perfectly tailored suit is hard to beat. This Louis Vuitton plaid suit jacket with a crisp white button-down and straight suit pants screams confidence. Horston stood out with this outfit and was one of the only players to wear closed-toe dress shoes on the orange carpet. There were so many amazing outfits on the carpet that it was hard to choose five. When I saw that little black dress I almost peeked past it, but when I saw the style of the shoes and the way the dress accentuated Dorka’s 6ft 5in frame , I knew she deserved an honorable mention. You can never go wrong with a little black dress and diamonds.

