Mysterious Creature Spotted In Texas, Men Lie About Size, Tua Wears A Mustache, Steak And Eggs And Ugly Expensive Fashion – OutKick

I’d like to start by congratulating each of you for going through the COVID emergency.

Just two weeks three years to slow the spread, and it is finally safe for Novak Djokovic to play tennis again.

Now you can go out and do all the things that weren’t safe to do during the pandemic. Take this vacation! Sneeze in people’s faces! Grow a 70s style porn mustache!

But we’ll get to that in a minute.

First, I have to tell you what my dog ​​did today.

Oh surprise, Amber is still talking about her dog. I know. But I swear I’m going somewhere with this, so buckle up, buckaroo, and stay with me.

This morning my 14 year old dog swept my husband’s unattended steak and eggs right off the coffee table. In the time it took her to walk to the bathroom, Lucy made herself a five-star, high-protein breakfast, way better than that shit you put in my bowl.

Here’s why it was important: In his 98 years as a dog, my well-behaved, obedience-trained Angel has NEVER done this. Normally you could sit it next to a whole meatloaf and jog around the block. She wouldn’t touch it without permission.

I don’t know why anyone would do that, but you understand.

At Lucy’s advanced age, she has become a fearless risk-taker. And honestly, we could all learn a lot from her.

We spend so much time worrying about what other people think and what society expects of us, what we are allowed to say and do, that we don’t take risks or try new things. things. We’re afraid to break the rules, even if it means missing out on something amazing.

And so today’s theme is just that boldness. Intrepidity. Doing what we think is right, no matter what the haters (or Howard Stern) have to say about it.

So pour yourself a tall glass of whatever you want, and let’s get started.

A mysterious animal filmed in the Rio Grande Valley

Last February, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador tweeted a photo of what he thought was a mythical creature called an aluxe at an archaeological site.

“It’s all mystical,” he said.

That’s a pretty bold claim, and we all had a good laugh at it. But don’t we look stupid now.

A “mysterious animal” was spotted in the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend, and it left Texas park officials perplexed.

Check it out. Looks like a bear and a dachshund had a baby and then sent him to live with a clan of badgers.

(Rio Grande Valley State Park/Facebook)

Now, what the real El Presidente (fight me, Dave Portnoy) thought he saw in February was a mythical wood elf. Not the same thing.

But with another UCO (unidentified crawling object) appearing not too far from the Mexican border, maybe he was onto something.

“We were scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a ranger in disguise? THE state park wrote on Facebook. “Regardless, it’s exciting to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat.”

It’s all mystical, park rangers.

And if you had listened to President AMLO, you would already know that.

Tua has a mustache

Let’s go see my favorite quarterback.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa showed up to a charity event on Monday with a sick new mustache.

In case you missed it, here’s OutKick’s David Hookstead with the full scoop:

“I’m very excited,” Tua said of the upcoming season. “I’ve met a lot of new guys and guys that have been in this system for a whole year now. So it’s very exciting. And I think a lot of the fans, the community, everyone is very supportive.

Tua thinks this year could be something special. And as a lifelong Dolphins fan, I sure hope he’s right.

And in case you haven’t noticed, he’s changed more than just his facial hair. Photos from the QB’s recent training sessions reveal that he now has legs like tree trunks. Tua gained some size and (hopefully) learned to stop landing on his head.

Built like a brick sh-thouse.

In the immortal, filled with tears lyrics by Terrell Owens“He’s my quarterback.”

Either way, you might think the mustache makes him look like a vintage porn star. Or a guy handing out candy to kids from his van. Or maybe you think all those commotions are affecting his judgment.

But Tua doesn’t care what you think. Like any smart man, he cares what his wife thinks.

Tua, on his thin mustache: The mustache is new. I don’t necessarily like the mustache. My wife likes my mustache. That’s why I left the mustache. I was going to cut everything. – Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) April 10, 2023

Guys, let this be a lesson to you. If your wife loves facial hair, it’s for good reason.

Grow the beard. Or a mustache. Don’t be selfish.

Study finds men exaggerate their penis size

I warned you. I said we’re going bold today.

Any woman who’s ever been on a dating app knows that 5’10 means 5’7, a shirtless mirror selfie means running for the hills, and the other woman in that photo isn’t her cousin.

Either way, some scientists in Denmark have found that men “definitely overestimate body markers related to masculinity.”

We could be looking for a cure for cancer, but instead have a dick measuring contest.

So these nerds surveyed 200 men between the ages of 18 and 35 about their schlong length. They found that men, on average, claimed to have swung 7.10 inches, or 21.1% more than the average Danish penis length of 5.85 inches.

And then all the women said, “LOL, duh.”

That’s a Randy Marsh calculation right there. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you need to drop everything and watch this clip from “South Park” right now.

I’m still amazed that there is an actual statistic on male penis length by country, but let’s look beyond that for a minute.

Guys, I’m just kidding.

But in the interest of fairness, I’ve compiled a handy guide for you outlining the lies women often tell and their direct translation.

“I’m doing well.” She is absolutely not well. She is the furthest thing from good. You better fix it fast or find a safe place to hide.

“I don’t need a birthday present this year.” Buy her a birthday present. Buy her two birthday presents. Make a reservation for dinner and bring home flowers just in case.

“It wasn’t that expensive.” It was very expensive.

“Leave me alone.” Never leave her alone. It just gives her more time to simmer on whatever pissed her off in the first place.

“It’s perfect.” She actually wants it to be 21.1% above the national average.

OK, OK, I’m kidding on the last one.

Look, I know we’ve all watched “Pinocchio,” but it doesn’t work that way. Lying won’t make it bigger.

And neither drive a jacked-up pickup truck, buy an exotic sports car, or publicly ransack successful governors when your own state is in shambles.

Gavin Newsome does not have a BDE. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Prada’s new dress looks like a towel.

Prada has just released its strapless mini dress in satin and pong in “iron grey” as part of the spring-summer 2023 collection.

And for the low price of $3,650, you, too, can look like you’ve just ripped a curtain off for your walk of shame out of the Econolodge.

(Credit: Prada)

I don’t understand rich people.

The money they will spend on the ugliest things is unfathomable to me. In fact, the more I watch athletes parade before the game in sartorial atrocities that cost more than my car, the more I wonder if we’re all being screwed.

I wish I was rich enough to look that stupid.

In the words of Kenny Powers, “Honey, I love you. But you have clothes like a fucking asshole.

But maybe I’m too poor to understand haute couture.

Shabaz says it best.

But hey, I’m not judging. If you have the money and the nerve to go out in public with a satin napkin, be my guest.

And so I hope I’ve inspired you today.

Wearing any facial hair, embracing the size of manhood the Good Lord has given you, speaking your truth no matter how many people laugh at you, wearing any weird outfit that makes you feel sexy. ..

And don’t leave your breakfast where your dog can reach it.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column that will run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.