March Club Reunion Fashion Show | Valley





Fashion, fashion and more fashion! Who doesn’t love seeing beautiful outfits in a fashion show? According to a press release from Jennifer Daniel Allman, president of publicity for the Lake Gaston Ladies Club, that’s what the 203 ladies and their guests who attended on March 21 were treated to at their monthly lunch meeting. The event took place at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Virginia. President Susan Zimmerman opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Judy Arthur led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing God Bless America. Vice President Valerie Ruch announced special birthdays, new grandmothers/great-grandmothers and March birthdays. Peg Morgan won the monthly birthday surprise gift. Bernice Jiano was recognized on her 90th birthday. President Zimmerman announced that the club now had 517 members. She also thanked Sue Feldman and her helpers for the cheerful St. Patrick’s Day table decorations, Trudy Stanek and her welcoming committee for the morning refreshments, and the angels who helped members with special needs. Betsy Willsey offered a special devotion; and lunch was served by The Kitchen Table of Gasburg. Activity Group Coordinators shared some of their upcoming spring plans. The Giving Bucket donations on the tables will be donated to Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services located in Jarratt, Virginia. Jackson-Feild is a residential psychiatric and substance abuse treatment program for adolescents. Using the trauma-informed treatment model, they work with children and their families to heal the effects of mental health and addictions issues that affect each family. Colleen Montesi won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle. Ten club members served as models, wearing spring outfits provided by The Quality Shop in Roanoke Rapids. Not only were there a number of stunning fashions featured, but accessories to complement each were provided by the store, the statement said. Fashion designs featured included Multiples, Shana, Tribal, Jess & Jane, Joseph Ribkoff, Renaur, Tru Luxe, A La Carte, Tulip and Inoaha. The Quality Shop gift cards were won by Susie Bersch, Marianne Gearhart and Helen Moran. The show was narrated by program president Mary Lou Kellogg. The April meeting will take place on April 18 at the Family Life Center. Always popular with the ladies, there will be a plant sale to raise funds for the club’s charitable purposes. Plants, herbs and hanging baskets are supplied by Littleton Plant Farm. The LGLC will also hold its annual Celebration of Life to remember its members who have passed away over the past year. Special music for this program will be provided by the Gastonettes. The purpose of the club is to promote friendship between members, to allow women in the Lac Gaston region to meet and get to know each other through fun and camaraderie, to share mutual interests and to participate in a variety of activities. activities sponsored by LGLC activity groups. If you live by the lake or in a lakeside community, you can be part of this women’s group. Membership information is available from Membership Chair Debbie Gravanda at debbie@gravanda.com.

