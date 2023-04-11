JMU sides with Radford in non-conference final





The score of the box RADFORD, Virginia. Men’s tennis James Madison overcame an early deficit, earning four singles wins to defeat Radford, 4-3, in its final non-conference game of the regular season on Tuesday afternoon at Radford Tennis Complex. The Dukes won their third straight outing, improving to 12-8 this year, while the Highlanders fell to 9-8 on aggregate. This is JMU’s second consecutive victory against Radford. The Dukes also ended RU’s nine-game home win streak against them, earning their first road win in the series since March 20, 1992. Radford won the doubles point from behind, while JMU followed up by winning four of the first six singles bouts to go home victorious. Edson Sanchez was the only Duke to go 2-0 that day with his No. 2 doubles and No. 5 singles wins. Joining him in the singles wins department were Youssef Sadek , Francisco Sinopoli And Aathreya Mahesh . Mahesh captured the decisive fourth point for the Dukes. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Doubles game The team of Julien Lozano and Sanchez picked up a 6-2 win over Guilherme Severin and Filippo Marangoni on court two.

and Sanchez picked up a 6-2 win over Guilherme Severin and Filippo Marangoni on court two. Radford responded with a 7-5 comeback victory on the first court, as Demis Taramonlis and Dinos Raptis slipped in front Holden Koon and Sinopoli to even things out.

and Sinopoli to even things out. The doubles point would again be decided on court three in a tiebreaker, where Charles Courteau and Robert Hagen beat Sadek and Canon Secord 7-6 (9).

7-6 (9). JMU led 5-3 in the match before the Radford duo went on to win three straight matches. The Dukes forced a tiebreaker and trailed 6-3 in the breaker before squaring the game. The Highlanders eventually held off both JMUs, winning the breaker, 11-9. Singles game Sadek tied the score at 1-1, shutting out Severin by a 6-0, 6-0 tally on court three.

Radford regained the lead on court two, as Raptis snuck past Lozano with a pair of extended tiebreaker wins. He won the match by scores of 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8).

JMU squared it 2-2 moments later when Sanchez beat Courteau in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, on court five.

The last three games went the distance, with JMU winning the next two games to secure victory.

On court four, Sinopoli lost the first set before bouncing back with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Hagen.

Mahesh secured the team’s triumph on court six, as he overcame an early setback, sailing into the third for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marangoni.

In the final match, Koons was unable to break Taramonlis’ serve in the third set, who won in a final tie-break on the first court. He outlasted Koons for a 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(4) win. FOLLOWING JMU wraps up the regular season on Saturday, April 15 with a trip to Norfolk, Va. to take on 67th-ranked Old Dominion in the TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge. Opening service is set for 10 a.m. at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

