Netflix teams up with Lacoste to disrupt fashion

Stranger Things happens with the Lacoste crocodile.

Top line

On Monday, Netflix and Lacoste unveiled a collaboration bringing together fashion and fandom.

In a new collection releasing April 12, Lacoste will celebrate a variety of streamer universes, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow & Bone, and Elite.

Between the lines

The eight shows featured in the collection were chosen for the values ​​they convey and the diversity of their audiences.

“We believe that products can be a powerful storytelling medium, and the partnership with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment,” said Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix, in a press release. “This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters.”

According to the companies, Lacoste’s genderless apparel will feature the brand’s signature crocodile costumes from fan-favorite Netflix shows on polo shirts, sweatshirts, tracksuits and more.

For Stranger Things, the crocodile turns into Demogorgon. And in a nod to Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte, the character takes on an oversized wig.

Other pieces include an all-over print similar to a toile de jouy, with the crocodiles navigating between images on the streaming platform.

Queen Charlotte of Bridgerton gets the royal treatment. Lacoste and Netflix

We are delighted with this collaboration, which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references in creativity and innovation, both endowed with unparalleled power to federate communities from all walks of life,” said Catherine Spindler. , Deputy General Manager of Lacoste. . “The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how.”

As part of the collaboration, videos have been created that feature the crocodile in a world of Lacoste mixed with Netflix shows.

