Fashion
Panelists Discuss Fashion’s Role in Politics at IOP – Chicago Maroon Event
New York Times Chief Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman moderated a discussion on the intersection of fashion and politics with former U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, fashion designer Maria Pinto and costume designer Tom Broecker.
Former U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Chicago-based fashion designer Maria Pinto and Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker discussed the evolution and role of fashion in politics during from an Institute of Politics (IOP) event on April 3 at Ida Noyes Hall. The event, titled Dress Code: The Politics of Style, was hosted by New York TimesChief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.
To start the discussion, Bustos, who represented Illinois’ 17th congressional district from 2013-2023, talked about her favorite looks from politicians she’s met throughout her career. Chairman Emeritus Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) were among the few she praised for being admirable dressers.
Kyrsten and I were elected the same year to the Class of 2012, Bustos said. She had lost a lot of weight, so she was getting rid of her clothes and thinking, I’m going to sell them to you. She said I could choose whatever I wanted for 50 bucks. And I’m telling you, I don’t know the designers…but she had all these designer things, so the best clothes I own were from Kyrsten Sinema.
Friedman then directed the conversation to Broecker, asking about his experience designing costumes for actors portraying real-life politicians in Saturday Night Live(SNL). Broecker explained that each costume was curated to not only match the characters’ real-life counterparts as closely as possible, but also to represent their personalities and storylines on the show.
When you are [designing for a character who plays] a politician, you tend to want to match it specifically to that person, Broecker said. And so we jumped through hoops to get the correct picture. When Kerry Washington was on [SNL] like Michelle Obama, Michelle had worn a Tracy Reese dress. I knew what Tracy Reese dress it was, so I called Tracy Reese, and we got the specific dress.
After working in comedy, Broecker moved on to costume design for the fictional Netflix series Card castle. He remembers working on costumes for the series character Robin Wright, during which he was able to exercise more creative agency.
I had the chance to create something, Broecker said. My whole MO with Robin was that I wanted to get away from the idea that women had to wear pants to compete with men. I wanted people to see that someone can be powerful and can be feminine.
This conversation around women’s fashion in politics also applied to the work of Pintos, whose designs were worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Friedman specifically asked Pinto how wardrobe decisions were made for different occasions during the Obamas 2008 election campaign.
There was all this gender awareness like, Ok, Iowa, you’re going to minimize this. New York, you’re going to step up, Pinto said. As it concerns [Michelle Obamas] lack of jacket, there was no real conversation about it. I just thought she looked amazing in sleekness and minimalism, which is kind of my aesthetic anyway. And I also think it’s about not having awkward clothes. You want to walk into the room without thinking about what you’re wearing. You know, you have a lot of other things to focus on, so clothes should be so easy.
Speakers then discussed how first ladies have looked throughout history, commenting on the deliberate messages behind the outfit choices made by Hillary Clinton, Jackie Kennedy and Melania Trump.
I mean, that blue is interesting in Melania Trump’s outfit, Friedman said. It was very reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy. It was a direct reference to that, which I think was an attempt to define what she thought it would mean to be a first lady. To me, there’s no way it wasn’t thought through. Broecker agreed.
Afterwards, Friedman answered questions from the audience. A student asked the panelists for their thoughts on how gender is leveraged in fashion.
I think clothes, as an inanimate thing, don’t have gender, Broecker said. The person makes the clothes have a sex. And currently, especially among young people, there is an exploration of what gender identity is and the ability to be open to expressing something within them. That’s ultimately what clothes are for. It was meant to reflect his inner life and his outer life. It is a way of encompassing one’s totality as a human being.
|
Sources
2/ https://chicagomaroon.com/38840/news/panelists-discuss-role-of-fashion-in-politics-at-iop-event/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- When is the public holiday commemorating the coronation of King Charles?
- FRONTLINE honored with 4 Peabody nominations
- Different packages for Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson?
- Panther football beat Chiefs in dominant fashion
- Trump to return to New York on Thursday for second deposition as NY Attorney General James escalates fraud case – Reuters
- Olivia Culpo shows off her huge engagement ring in West Hollywood
- Soprano actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Dies of drug overdose
- West Indies Cricket seeks new Head Coach for West Indies Women’s Team
- Nordstrom teams up with Sky High Farm Workwear for latest pop-up
- Google Nest Thermostat Snow
- Military airstrikes on Myanmar village suspected to have killed 100 : NPR
- What is the ‘vape enforcement squad’ and how will it work?