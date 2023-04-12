Panelists Discuss Fashion’s Role in Politics at IOP – Chicago Maroon Event

New York Times Chief Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman moderated a discussion on the intersection of fashion and politics with former U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, fashion designer Maria Pinto and costume designer Tom Broecker.

Former U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Chicago-based fashion designer Maria Pinto and Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker discussed the evolution and role of fashion in politics during from an Institute of Politics (IOP) event on April 3 at Ida Noyes Hall. The event, titled Dress Code: The Politics of Style, was hosted by New York TimesChief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.

To start the discussion, Bustos, who represented Illinois’ 17th congressional district from 2013-2023, talked about her favorite looks from politicians she’s met throughout her career. Chairman Emeritus Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) were among the few she praised for being admirable dressers.

Kyrsten and I were elected the same year to the Class of 2012, Bustos said. She had lost a lot of weight, so she was getting rid of her clothes and thinking, I’m going to sell them to you. She said I could choose whatever I wanted for 50 bucks. And I’m telling you, I don’t know the designers…but she had all these designer things, so the best clothes I own were from Kyrsten Sinema.

Friedman then directed the conversation to Broecker, asking about his experience designing costumes for actors portraying real-life politicians in Saturday Night Live(SNL). Broecker explained that each costume was curated to not only match the characters’ real-life counterparts as closely as possible, but also to represent their personalities and storylines on the show.

When you are [designing for a character who plays] a politician, you tend to want to match it specifically to that person, Broecker said. And so we jumped through hoops to get the correct picture. When Kerry Washington was on [SNL] like Michelle Obama, Michelle had worn a Tracy Reese dress. I knew what Tracy Reese dress it was, so I called Tracy Reese, and we got the specific dress.

After working in comedy, Broecker moved on to costume design for the fictional Netflix series Card castle. He remembers working on costumes for the series character Robin Wright, during which he was able to exercise more creative agency.

I had the chance to create something, Broecker said. My whole MO with Robin was that I wanted to get away from the idea that women had to wear pants to compete with men. I wanted people to see that someone can be powerful and can be feminine.

This conversation around women’s fashion in politics also applied to the work of Pintos, whose designs were worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Friedman specifically asked Pinto how wardrobe decisions were made for different occasions during the Obamas 2008 election campaign.

There was all this gender awareness like, Ok, Iowa, you’re going to minimize this. New York, you’re going to step up, Pinto said. As it concerns [Michelle Obamas] lack of jacket, there was no real conversation about it. I just thought she looked amazing in sleekness and minimalism, which is kind of my aesthetic anyway. And I also think it’s about not having awkward clothes. You want to walk into the room without thinking about what you’re wearing. You know, you have a lot of other things to focus on, so clothes should be so easy.

Speakers then discussed how first ladies have looked throughout history, commenting on the deliberate messages behind the outfit choices made by Hillary Clinton, Jackie Kennedy and Melania Trump.

I mean, that blue is interesting in Melania Trump’s outfit, Friedman said. It was very reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy. It was a direct reference to that, which I think was an attempt to define what she thought it would mean to be a first lady. To me, there’s no way it wasn’t thought through. Broecker agreed.

Afterwards, Friedman answered questions from the audience. A student asked the panelists for their thoughts on how gender is leveraged in fashion.

I think clothes, as an inanimate thing, don’t have gender, Broecker said. The person makes the clothes have a sex. And currently, especially among young people, there is an exploration of what gender identity is and the ability to be open to expressing something within them. That’s ultimately what clothes are for. It was meant to reflect his inner life and his outer life. It is a way of encompassing one’s totality as a human being.