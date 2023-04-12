Fashion
14 Best Spring and Summer Floral Dresses Inspired by Kate Middleton
Sartorially speaking, Kate Middleton can’t hurt. This sentiment rings especially true when it comes to her spring and summer dress collection.
The Princess of Wales always strikes the right balance between sophisticated and wearable. Whether she is fulfilling her royal duties or drop the kids off at schoolthe 41-year-old has a sense of style.
Seeing that Kate is (and always will be) one of my fashion gurus, I decided to find the perfect Kate Middleton inspired dress for spring. And by one, I mean 14.
Starting at just $35, read on to shop 14 spring and summer dresses Kate Middleton would surely wear. But let’s make a deal if she ever gets photographed in one, I get credit for it. Deal? Deal.
H&M shoppers call this warm, weather-appropriate midi dress “gorgeous” and say it has a “really flattering fit.”
This floral mid-calf dress from H&M is in service of Kate Middleton’s high energy. Its lightly draped satin fabric and elbow-length balloon sleeves would make it an elegant option for future spring and summer weddings.
This flattering wrap dress from Northern Reflections is slightly fitted through the bust with an A-line bottom. “This dress is so striking and fits perfectly,” writes one reviewer.
$64
$80 at the Reflections of the North
This Simons-exclusive Icne dress is cut from lightweight, fluid sheer polyester chiffon made from recycled plastic bottles.
This flattering midi from Lulus features a darted bodice and fitted waist to show off your curves.
Stealing 64% off, this pretty midi dress from Joie features a tiered style with smocked details and a floral print.
If we didn’t know better, we could swear Kate Middleton already owned this floral Maggy London number. Dress it up with a heel and you have the perfect look for a summer evening.
Feminine and understated, this puff-sleeved cotton midi is available in two colours: neutral and yellow.
This stunning dress has received rave reviews from Free People shoppers, who describe it as “unexpectedly beautiful”.
This romantic long sleeve midi has alluring lace inserts and fluttering blouson sleeves. Whether for work or play, all eyes will be on you.
Anthropology Somerset long dress is the retailer’s “best-selling dress” and “highest-rated dress of all time.” The versatile style has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, thanks to its v-neck and flattering smocked waistband.
Brighten up your day with this gorgeous floral shirt dress from Liberty, a prestigious British fabric house. According to buyers, the dress is “beautifully crafted” and “exceeded expectations.”
A must-have for the spring and summer wedding season, this poppy print midi dress features short gathered sleeves and a crew neckline.
La Casette by Reformation is a sleeveless midi dress with a high neckline, side ruching and an open back with criss-cross straps. Besides, it’s linen. AKA perfect for summer.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.
