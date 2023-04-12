Panther football beat Chiefs in dominant fashion





Charice Auwerdas leads four goals at Mt. Pleasant past Keokuk





Mt. Pleasants Elly Manning shoots on goal during the Panthers’ 7-1 win over Keokuk on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

MT. PLEASANT The Mt. Pleasant Soccer Girls put on a spectacular performance on the field Monday night against Keokuk. The Panthers bombarded the Chiefs offensively and paired that with a miserly defense in a 7-1 win. Junior Hailey Parrott started the Panthers in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) matchup.



Mt. Pleasants Charice Auwerda looks for an open teammate in the Panthers’ 7-1 win over Keokuk on Monday, April 10, 2023. Auwerda finished with four goals in the win. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

The Chiefs managed to equalize midway through the first half, but that’s as close as they’d get. From 7:40 to the end of the first it was the show of Charice Auwerda on the offensive side of the field. The second scored a hat-trick during that time. I saw a lot of open space in the corners and Elly (Manning) was running around and just doing her thing, Auwerda said. Tori (Wilson) did well too. Our game one and two worked. I think we just played a really good attack and our defense was great as well. Auwerda scored at 7:40, 5:48 and again with just 22.3 seconds remaining to make it 4-1 before halftime. Mt. Pleasant never lets up the gas. After going just under 20 minutes without scoring, Hailey Parrot notched her second of the match with 27:56 on the clock, making it 5-1. Four minutes later, the Panthers put another in the back of the net. This time senior Elly Manning slipped past the head keeper to make it 6-1. Any semblance of an attack from Keokuk was thwarted by the Mt. Pleasant backline and Eli Heaton caught anything that came close to the goal. The Panthers’ day was capped off with Auwerda finding the net again.



Mt. Pleasants Hailey Parrott passes the ball during the Panthers’ win over Keokuk on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

In addition to their score, Auwerda and Parrott both got an assist. Aurora Hummell and Tori Wilson also got an assist from Aurora Hummell. Manning finished with a pair of assists. Mt. Pleasant improves to 3-1 this season and will face Burlington (2-2) away on Thursday.



Mt. Pleasants Tori Wilson swings the ball toward goal during the Panthers game with Keokuk on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

We just need very precise passing against Burlington on this pitch,” Auwerda said. I think we have to keep focusing on those ones and twos. Bring the defense towards you, then pass it for an easy goal.

