Purdue University Fort Wayne Athletics





FORT WAYNE, Ind.–The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team’s winning streak was snapped to nine games on Tuesday, April 11 with a 10-7 loss to Cleveland State in eight innings. –The Purdue Fort Wayne softball team’s winning streak was snapped to nine games on Tuesday, April 11 with a 10-7 loss to Cleveland State in eight innings. The Mastodons’ nine-game winning streak is the second-longest in program history. Tuesday’s game was a Players of the Week battle, as Purdue Fort Wayne’s Countryman Tori and Cleveland State’s Melissa Holzopfel were named Horizon League Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week just 90 minutes before the first pitch. Holzopfel won the game, pitching all eight innings with eight strikeouts and a solo home run in the first. Trailing 4-3 in the sixth, the Mastodons scored two runs to take the lead in the bottom of the inning with a pitching error and a single down the middle. The Mastodons were one out of the win, but CSU’s Emma Gilkerson hit a three-run homer to go up 7-5. The ‘Dons responded with a pair of runs late in the inning to send it to the extras. Taryn Jenkins had a triplet Grace Hollopeter had only one, so Sonia Solis had a double. Solis’ brace was less than a foot away from being a home run to win it. In the eighth, Cleveland State put three runs on the board and the Mastodons couldn’t respond in the final half. Taryn Jenkins had three hits from first place, including a double and a triple. She also threw in one of three stolen bases. Brayden Lickey And Brooke Lickey had one flight each. Hang Epiphany Solis and Bailey’s Hands each had two hits. Gracie Brinkerhoff pitched 5.1 relief innings and took the loss to drop to 5-4. Holzopfel got the win to move to 8-7. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 14-19, 6-3 Horizon League while Cleveland State even pulls the ‘Dons to 6-3 in the league, 10-23 overall. These two teams will meet tomorrow (Wednesday April 12) for a double at 1 p.m. ~Feel the rumble~

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomastodons.com/news/2023/4/11/softball-mastodon-win-streak-comes-to-an-end-in-heartbreaking-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related