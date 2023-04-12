‘Gowns for Prom’ returns to Shea’s, helping students find prom dresses for free

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — Prom season is fast approaching, and college students across the region are searching for the perfect dress for the occasion.

Prom dresses can range from one hundred dollars to hundreds of dollars, and for students who may not be able to afford a prom dress, Colvin Cleaners offers thousands of dresses for free.

“We are thrilled to finally be back at Shea’s after a three-year hiatus due to COVID,” said Chris Billoni, vice president of Colvin Cleaners.

The tradition of helping donate robes to students in need began years ago when Paul and Cindy Billoni, owners of Colvin Cleaners, saw a need in the community.

“Every student wants to feel magical and feel like a princess and the thought of someone not being able to afford that and have that magical night with their friends is truly heartbreaking,” said Chris Billoni. “So if we’re able to clean them up and distribute them and give them to the girls who otherwise wouldn’t be able to go, that’s our whole year.”

Amanda Meggesto, relationship manager for Colvin Cleaners, also spoke about the event.

“Proms are so expensive, and for a student to miss that magical night because of the cost of dresses, it just didn’t suit them.” said Meggesto. “They started this program to make prom dreams come true.”

This is the 15th year the program has returned to give students the option to choose from thousands of dresses, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“This whole room is filled with beautiful dresses, the dress I had on then, I felt beautiful in it.” said Dinorah E. Santos, who benefited from the event years ago. “I was happy that I was able to be a part of it and still have it happening today.”

Santos was a student at McKinley High School 12 years ago when she received her prom dress in the third year of the program.

“It really relieved my mom and myself of having to worry about finding a dress and shoes,” Santos said. “I didn’t have a quinceaera, so this was the first time I was going to try on these beautiful dresses.”

Colvin Cleaners collects thousands of prom dresses from everywhere each year, including donations from their customers, as well as donations to the Allstate Foundation and Reed’s Jenss locations, and donations from Macy’s and the Jacqueline Boutique.

“Truly the community comes together every year to help this program and we’re happy to clean it up and give them away, but we’re nothing without the donations,” Billoni said.

But it’s not just dresses to choose from. Once students find their dream dress, shoes and jewelry are donated by Marlena Gagner, who said the program hits her close to home.

“My mom and I went shopping for dresses realizing I couldn’t afford them,” Gagner said.

Years ago, realizing she couldn’t afford a prom dress, Gagner and her mother went to a local Salvation Army, found a curtain, and made it her prom dress. Now, to help young students in a similar situation, Gagner has been creating and repurposing jewelry for the event for 13 years, and continues to drive it forward.

The event begins Tuesday at 3 p.m. and is also open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students wishing to obtain a free gown must register before going to Shea’s at registration link here. After registering for a seat, they can head to Shea’s Pearl Street entrance and look through the displays of dresses on Shea’s stage.

People interested in volunteering at the event, Click hereor to donate a prom dress, Click here.