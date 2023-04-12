16 Best Wedding Rings for Men 2023: How (and Where) to Buy a Ceremony-Ready Ring

Looking for the best wedding rings for men? You’re in luck: we come to you directly from wedding week, GQ recommends a comprehensive guide to navigating the wedding circuit in style. Whether you’re looking for a no nerdy groomsmen giftthe right place to get marriedor just trying to figure out how much to spend on a classy new tuxedowe’ve got all the thoughts, the shots, and yes, the recommendations you need to make planning your wedding or attending someone else’s a snap.

Finding the right wedding band, for yourself or your future spouse, seems to be easy after all, you probably know this person pretty well by now. But, like planning a wedding itself, finding your dream ring can be deceptively tricky. Maybe you recently learned that your prince charming only dreams of an extremely big and bold ring to topple all the minimalist clothes in his closet. Or, while doing some very important internal thinking, you realized that you actually wanted aclassic wedding band but nothing too stuffy.

Whatever mood you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. The beauty of buying a wedding ring in 2023 is that it can come from anywhere and look like anything; it may come in a small blue box, it may come from your favorite independent jeweler, it may come in a 12-pack that you ordered for express shipping only. (Heck, it may even be entirely non-existent, though if you’re thinking of going ring-free you probably wouldn’t be reading this right now.) All that to say there’s a dizzying array of options and more. options, as anyone dealing with a wedding caterer well knows, just means more anxiety.

So, to help you make your impending union as smooth as possible, we’ve picked the best men’s wedding rings and categorized them into four no-frills categories you should familiarize yourself with before the big day. Finding your fiancé may have taken years, but finding your security ring should only take a few minutes.

Four types of alliances to know

Modern classics

They were called classics for a reason: Sleek, simple, and always in style, these are the bands you probably saw your parents swap when they forced you to watch their wedding video as a kid. They’re still made from hot gold or cold silver, but much like the department store your folks bought theirs from, the genre has undergone a bit of a transformation lately. Today, you can choose from any number of no-frills circular bands, but you can also opt for a luxe modular silhouette or a jewel-encrusted version intentionally left open. (Don’t read too much into symbology there.) The best part of going the more traditional route is the ability to re-examine and possibly redefine what tradition looks like to you in the first place.

Tiffany & Co. “Forever” wedding ring.

Miansai black diamond geo ring

Cartier wedding band “1895” David Yurman Titanium Bracelet

New wave alternatives

If the idea of ​​wearing a wedding ring didn’t cross your mind until this exact moment, maybe you never imagined yourself to be the type to settle down, or you just didn’t like it. he idea of ​​wearing a single piece of jewelry for the rest of your life, relax: in 2023, any ring can be a wedding band if you dig it enough (and your partners let loose). If you’re a new pro band and want something with a little more funk than the usual options, there’s an onslaught of extremely wavy rings, stacked to the brim with colorful, eye-catching gems waiting for you for them. put on.

Kaylin Hertel Waterfall Petals Flat Headband Brit Bolton Electric Love Ring

Bernard James “flora” gold ring

Ring Wolf Circus “Carmen”

Eco-conscious gems

If your relationship with Mother Earth is only slightly less than your relationship with your partner, your wedding ring should reflect your values. So before you spend a few months’ salary on a ring, you’re going to want to assess its materials (and where they come from). Maybe your future spouse is strictly opposed to buying newly minted precious jewelry, or maybe you just don’t see yourself jumping for a natural diamond in good conscience. Whatever drives you to put the planet first (or, at least, close to it), there’s no shortage of eco-conscious, ethically-made, and impossibly stylish bands to choose from.

True Brushed Baguette Band Alighieri ring “The Nocturnal Desire”

Catbird classic wedding ring Shining Earth Alliance “Mojave”

Cheap (but not cheap) replacements

Sometimes you need to take your wedding ring off to go to the gym, to get an MRI, and sometimes you end up forgetting where you put it. Best-case scenario, it fell to the floor and after a few minutes of frantically sweeping the floor with your phone’s flashlight, it’s back on your finger before anyone notices. The worst-case scenario, although one that leaves you in need of a replacement, can be an emotional and financial blow. There’s a third option though: if you’re the forgetful type, you can turn to Amazon and order yourself an extremely affordable 4-pack of spares that will feel like you’re well within your budget. Is the Bezos-backed hypermarket the first place we’d check out a top-notch alliance? No. But if you’ve already lost a group or two (in every sense of the word), it may be on you to save yourself some headaches in the future.

Jstyle stainless steel rings (set of 3) ThunderFit silicone band (set of 2)

Roq silicone rings (set of 4) Egnaro silicone rings (set of 7)