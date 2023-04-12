Colors of the Sea Fashion Show Raises Over $47,000 for Lee Health Cancer Institute | News, Sports, Jobs





The sold-out Colors of the Sea fashion show on March 14 at Heritage Palms Golf & Country Club in Fort Myers raised more than $47,000 for the Lee Health Cancer Institute. The event included an awards luncheon, auction and fashion show. “We are grateful for this annual event which recognizes our neighbors in their fight against cancer, both with fundraising support and awards,” said Patti Chlipala, development manager for the Lee Health Foundation. “We are also grateful to Sanibel Outlets in Fort Myers and Periwinkle Place Shops, which have been closed since Hurricane Ian, for years of supporting this event.” Attendees had the opportunity to bid on dozens of silent auction baskets including gift certificates, cruises, food and wine, electronics, rounds of golf, hotel stays , spa treatments, fashion accessories, jewelry, chocolate and more. The lively fashion show featured contemporary and stylish clothing modeled by residents and provided by Razzle Dazzle of Cape Coral, House of Wu of Fort Myers, Dillard’s Edison Mall, Fort Myers and Chico’s at Daniels Marketplace in Fort Myers. Also at the event, the Lee Health Foundation and the Lee Health Cancer Institute recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to cancer care in Southwest Florida and offered unwavering support to those undergoing treatments. against cancer. Rewards included: Stacy Brill, Board Member of Partners In Care, for the Angel Award, which recognizes a non-family member who supports a cancer patient through treatment. Brill is a licensed speech-language pathologist specializing in swallowing disorders associated with mouth, head and neck cancer rehabilitation who goes above and beyond to improve the quality of life of her patients after cancer treatment. . Rich Mullins for the Guardian Award, recognizing a family member who supports a cancer patient during treatment. Mullins accompanied his wife Mary Lou to every appointment after her 2019 diagnosis of lobular breast cancer, making her feel cherished and hopeful. In May 2022, after being cured of cancer, she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Dr. Ken Walker, CEO of the Price Foundation, for the Phoenix Award, recognizing a member of the community who, through education or the development of new resources, has helped reshape cancer care in the community. In 2016, he generously established the Sharon MacDonald Brest Cancer Fund to improve access to care for men and women diagnosed with cancer who could not afford treatment. Since its creation, 96 patients have been supported through this fund. In 2021, a second Breast Oncology Nurse Navigator was funded to expand support in our community. Project Pink for the Big Heart Award from the Lee Health Foundation, in recognition of a cancer survivor who has given back to the community. Natalie Matricardi, Kristy Gudobba, Arlene Bettencourt and Maryann Brown lead a group of 40 volunteers combining their time, talent and resources to facilitate the creation and assembly of “breast cancer bags” for newly diagnosed patients In 2022, the event raised over $49,000 to benefit the expansion of Lee Health Cancer Institute services for residents and visitors to southern Lee County and Collier County. Visit LeeHealthFoundation.org for more information. About the Lee Health Foundation Lee Health Foundation raises philanthropic funds on behalf of Lee Health including Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The Foundation provides financial support to many service areas, including Lee Health Cancer Institute, Lee Health – Coconut Point, The Rehabilitation Hospital, Shipley Cardiothoracic Center, Community Health Clinics, and Golisano Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic. Over the past two years, the Foundation has distributed more than $53 million to Lee Health to support its lifesaving mission. Visit LeeHealthFoundation.org or call 239-343-6950 for more information about Lee Health’s philanthropy role in Southwest Florida. Source: Lee Health Foundation

