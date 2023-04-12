Gen Z, Millennial Men Prefer Bad Dates Over Skincare Routines: Poll







Some 73% of Gen Z and Gen Y men admit to needing intervention for their self-care habits. In a March survey of 2,000 men aged 18-42, two in five (42%) said they needed someone to confront them about their skincare regimen or lack thereof. , as well as their diet (42%). Other aspects of their life requiring intervention include physical condition (37%) and sleep levels (34%). Surprisingly, only 54% of young men brush their teeth daily, and far fewer wash their face (35%), floss (30%) or moisturize (19%) during this time. Produced by OnePoll on behalf ofCera Vethe survey also revealed that 33% have no skin care routine. Forty-two percent began practicing skincare between the ages of 15 and 17. What inspired men to start taking care of their skin? A first date (50%) and a first job (48%).





Seventy-one percent of respondents are more likely to borrow skin care products from loved ones than buy their own. SWNS Still, half of the men surveyed would rather have a bad date (50%) or a doctor’s appointment (49%) than go on a facial skincare regimen. Forty-five percent would even prefer to completely clean their inbox, and 41% would do their laundry by hand for a month. On average, men spend more time in the bathroom reading (20.3 minutes) and on their smartphone (19.1 minutes) than taking care of their skin (17 minutes). However, some men can get a crash course in skincare from their partner. More than three-quarters (76%) of men in a relationship use progressively more of their partner’s personal care products, in particular shampoo or conditioner (43%) as well as their moisturizer (41%) and (32% ) their cleanser.





Yuck: 54% of young men admit to brushing their teeth daily, and far fewer washing their face (35%), flossing (30%) or hydrating (19%) during this time. SWNS Seventy-one percent are more likely to borrow skincare products from loved ones than buy their own, and 41% don’t own a face moisturizer. For what? Twenty-one percent said they didn’t know what ingredients to look for, and 17% said there were just too many to choose from.





According to a new survey, younger generations are more likely to splurge on a table for two rather than buttons. Shutterstock This research shows that many Gen Z and millennial men are aware of certain aspects of skincare but haven’t necessarily formed habits around them, said Jasteena Gill, vice president of marketing at CeraVe, in a press release. However, we know that there are certain motivations for taking care of their skin, which is why people deserve effective and easy-to-use skin care products in their daily routines.





Half of men surveyed would rather have a bad date or doctor’s appointment than stick with their skincare routine. SWNS Among men who had a skincare routine, almost half (49%) used an all-in-one product when they started their regimen. But 92% of those respondents said they had switched to a more specialized skincare product at some point in their lives. Maintaining healthy skin doesn’t have to be complicated or require specialist knowledge, Gill added. As with all other self-care habits, consistency is key and we work with dermatologists to provide products that help keep your skin healthy.





However, some men can get a crash course in skincare from their partner. SWNS WHAT SELF-CARE HABITS DO GEN Z AND MILLENNIAL MEN SAY THEY NEED INTERVENTION FOR? My skincare routine/no routine 42%

What I eat 42%

My fitness levels 37%

How long I sleep 34%

What I wear 34%

What I watch on TV/streaming 30% WHAT INFLUENCED GEN Z AND MILLENNIAL MEN TO START TAKING CARE OF THEIR SKIN? First date 50%

First job 48%

Puberty 43%

Starting at a new school 42%

First selfie 38%

First visit to the dermatologist 26%

