Fashion
Fashion Student Picks on Amazon: Cargo Skirts, Flip Flops and More
Amazon has millions of product listings, which is useful if you’re looking for something super niche (eg, a TimothyChalamet mouse pad
). On the other hand, this means that you can get lost for ages scrolling through product pages when trying to make a purchase.
If you want to save time, you can always find recommendations from someone who has already found some of The hidden treasures of the Amazons. When it comes to clothing and accessories in particular, you can rest assured that fashion students know their way around the site. Who better to discover the perfect wrap Sun glasses Or micro bag that someone who is studying fashion design, merchandising, etc. ? In case you currently need some recs, we asked five current fashion students to share how they’d spend $50 on Amazon.
Shop their top picks below.
Gimue Strass Hobo Bag
I love this handbag and get so many compliments! It’s the perfect statement piece. I love pairing it with a black dress, which I did when i wore it at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in New York. Alaina Wodarekmajor in fashion merchandising at West Virginia University
AnotherChill Casual Slip Maxi Dress
This dress is more affordable alternative to the famous Skims dress. It’s a great basic piece to have for events, holidays, and date nights. Wodarek
Zenosy mini evening bag
I love this bag. I think it’s so unique and I haven’t seen anyone wear anything like it yet. I would wear it with a classic everyday blazer and jeans. For a night out look I would pair the bag with leather pants and a fun top. Isabelle Capponimajor in strategic design and management at the Parsons School of Design and digital correspondent for Exhibit a magazine
MUYAN Long Water Drop Earrings
I switched from gold jewelry to silver, and these are so fun and different from an everyday silver hoop. These can make any outfit instantly elevated and dressy. They are so chic and look so beautiful on the ear. capponi
Guojanfon Fashion Yoga Socks
With my last $6, I should buy a pair of leggings. I love them, I wear them with leggings, yoga pants or cargo pants. They are functional in cold weather but also very trendy. capponi
Seyurigaoka Transparent Sheer Long Dress
With my $50, I picked out an outfit for a day at the beach. I chose this because sheer cover-ups and dresses are huge for summer 2023. Many fashion influencers and popular resort wear brands like Rat & Boa are embracing the trend. Liliana Trujillomajor in fashion design and production at Lasell University
Sexy Bikinis MIKETAI
As for what goes under the dress, I wanted to incorporate a monochromatic moment, so I chose a blue bikini. The golden hardware gives the effect of having jewelry without wearing it, because who wants to get their jewelry wet at the beach or at the pool? Trujillo
Amazon Essentials Women’s Thong Sandals
Finally, for the shoes, I chose a very simple and affordable flip-flop that has a golden strap. The gold on the thong coordinates with the gold on the bikini, and they’ll be easy to put on and take off when you’re at the beach or by the pool. Trujillo
SRYL Women Ankle Socks
White frilly socks are a staple in my wardrobe because I love how they add an extra touch to any feminine outfit. I would wear these socks with my mary janes or my low rise 8053 Doc Martens. Kayla HillmanMajor in Fashion and Textile Management at NC State University
WDIRARA Women’s Mini Denim Cargo Skirt
I wear skirts almost every day because I have a more feminine style. This mini skirt would be a perfect staple for the summer as it can be paired with so many different tops. Personally, I’d wear it with any classic baby t-shirt, whether it’s my Doc Martens or black boots, silver jewelry and black sunglasses. Hillman
And beautiful 14k gold star earrings
I’m a fan of silver jewelry because I like their more quirky side to contrast with my more girly outfits. I love anything that has stars on it lately, whether it’s jewelry or clothing, so it’s definitely something that would wear a lot. Hillman
|
