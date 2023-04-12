Thom Browne talks about the fashion business // The Observer

On Tuesday night, Thom Browne ’88, wearing his signature gray suit with matching shorts and knee-high socks with four iconic white stripes, addressed students packed into Jordan Auditorium at Mendoza College of Business.

Brown, who graduated from college with a business degree 35 years ago, is artist-in-residence at the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study (NDIAS), president of the Council on Fashion Designers of America, and former GQ Designer of the Year. Her work, which reinvents the traditional gray suit, has been hailed for its innovative approach to design. His designs have been recognized by museums around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

Kristen Collett-Schmitt, Associate Dean for Innovation and Inclusion, started the evening by introducing Browne and Michael Hainey ’86, the former associate editor of GQ magazine who moderated the discussion.

We join here tonight at the intersection of art and business, where creativity and entrepreneurship meet to celebrate and learn from the innovative work experience and expertise of one of the creators of the most talented fashion designers in the industry, she said.

Before Browne and Hainey took the stage, a short video highlighting Browne’s creative work was played for the audience. The video featured clips from Brownes’ runway shows, celebrities such as LeBron James and Michelle Obama wearing his designs, and the football game photo shoot held on South Quad in the fall.

Browne said he likes to start these types of discussions with images of his work because there are so many stories that unfold over those 20 years. [of work].

After graduating from Notre Dame in 1988, Browne got a job at an accounting firm in New York. Then he moved to Los Angeles where he tried his hand at acting, and when that failed he returned to New York to work for Giorgio Armani and then as a designer for Ralph Lauren before starting his own business.

Browne said he was grateful that he didn’t know what he wanted to do right out of college because I tried so many different things and was open to meeting so many different people through it.

He started his business in 2003 making five gray suits at a tailors shop in New York Citys West Village. Browne said the color gray represents non-fashion, as he was someone who did not come from a traditional fashion or design school. At first, he advertised his designs himself by walking the streets of the city, hoping people would ask him where he got his costume.

I wore them myself. That’s how people saw [my work], Browne said. I didn’t have a business plan. I had no plan other than I knew exactly what I wanted to do.

Brown said that to be successful, you have to be your best advocate. He describes himself as his own best seller, designer and producer. At first, being a fashion designer wasn’t super glamorous. It was a lot of work and in 2009 the company almost went bankrupt.

But, he said he loved his business so much and knew someone would get it eventually, so he continued to make his costumes.

If you create something that is truly authentic and truly yours, no one can take it away from you, drop it or steal it because no one can be you, Browne said.

Not only did Browne want to be a fashion designer, but he also wanted to do something that really meant something. Through his fashion, he hopes to tell stories about the world and the things that happen in the world. Fashion is not just about making clothes or buying expensive clothes, he said.

Through her creativity, Browne hopes to challenge people’s perceptions of fashion and how they view the world around them.

It’s important to make people think, he says. Why not take something they think they understand and give it back to them in a way they absolutely don’t understand?

Even for people who can look at a garment and wonder who is going to wear it?

I don’t care if anyone wears it, [the] the idea is just for people to see things differently, Browne said.

In 2018, Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian fashion group known for its men’s suits, acquired an 85% stake in the company. Browne said he was working with the Zegna Group to implement sustainable and ethical practices while making the brand accessible to more people. Going forward, Browne said he is looking to continue expanding into the visual and digital realms of the fashion industry.