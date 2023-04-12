Dude Fashion: how to dress like a chic Frenchman

Coats, scarves, sunglasses, just the effortless style: French men and women have long been global fashion inspirations and symbols of dressing smart. Some might say it’s genetic. But the truth is, all it takes is a little attention to detail while nurturing your personal sense of style and you, too, can become a chic French dude.

Shirt

White and cotton are must-haves, but this spring, opt for blue and silk. It’s wise to invest in great materials and styles that you can combine with multiple outfits. This one is from Zara.

Trousers

Yes, jeans are forever and gray joggers are all the rage on Instagram. But, surely, we can do better than that. Enter the straight pleated pants, in an elegant ocher, beige, navy blue or black. Those of Zarawill be easy to pair with many tops and shoes. They work for an evening, having your morning coffee and a baguette on Saturdays.

Hat

Hats aren’t for “a few others”, they’re for all guys who want to elevate their style and add icing on the cake to the neatly curated outfit. And be careful, it’s easy to put on a sports cap or a bucket hat, they’re everywhere. Why not opt ​​for a classic pork-pie? It can be black, like this one from Asosor you can go crazy and go for the color that screams while sipping wine on a terrace in Saint-Rmy-de-Provence.

The trench

Paris can get a little cold and it often stays that way until June, believe it or not. But, wherever you are, elevating style starts with the perfect coat, and luckily for you, the choices are endless. This one is from Massimo Dutti. The color is perfect for spring and fall. It works great with dress shoes and sneakers and wearing it on chilly spring mornings will make all the difference.

The scarf

The devil is in the details. A hat enhances an overall look, but a scarf tells the world that you know exactly what you’re doing. Men and scarves go so well together, so why not take it a step further and get yourself a silk scarf for spring summer and fall? H&M has This fantastic plaid that is perfect for any weather.

The shoes

We’re talking French Men style, so naturally the first thing that comes to mind is the Stan Smiths. You’d be amazed at how much Parisians love their Stan Smiths and the number of outfits they wear them with is mind-boggling – they make them work no matter what they seem to be wearing. It’s also a staple for French girls, so it’s not just a guy thing. Stan Smith are the best fashion choice you’ve made in years.

The suit

We all need a good suit in our closets. You might be the type to only dress in a suit, or you might wear the one you already have from wedding to wedding. But if you’re thinking of something new, try, dare we say – green? This one is a little brave, if you’re a newbie to brave colors and textures, but it’s inspiring nonetheless. And if you want to be bold, pair it with the Stan Smiths. We challenge you.

Jana Misho is the author of Almost Parisian: How to Survive Your Late 20s in Paris And Anais of Montmartre. She writes things she wants to read and draws inspiration from obscure Parisian art, people and cafes. Probably the only person in the world to have a Montparnasse Tower tattoo. Her third novel Lulu is now on Amazon.