



Owhat should i smell? At the end of the day, a man’s scent or at least the one he adds to cover or blend into his native musk is deeply personal. And in many ways, weighing colognes or body sprays against each other is an argument with yourself. It is a subjective judgement. I like this smell. I do not like it. Given that, if everything you have is working for you and your partner, your friends, and maybe your co-workers, that’s fine. You have the best perfume. But there are certain criteria that separate good perfumes from good ones. A herbaceous nuance, the absence of this alcoholic sting, the i don’t know cross which triggers a unique reaction for the million olfactory cells inside your nose, each one loading more than 500 specific receptors to trigger a sensation. Its perfume is an art and these four perfumes, nominated and appreciated by a panel of Paternal judges, show real elevation. You may have your scent, but go ahead and try something new. Best Office-Friendly Cologne: House Of Bo Espiritu For those of us who still walk into an office, a scent can be as important as a wardrobe. You don’t want to just douse yourself in cologne and call it a day. Office-friendly scents don’t have to be boring either. Espiritu EDP by House Of Bo is a unique and enjoyable product that has the makings of a signature fragrance. It’s surprisingly subtle but sure to turn a few heads (in a good way). You wouldn’t expect a woody, leathery, floral musk to blend so well, but it smells amazing, says Paternal Style Editor (and fragrance-obsessed) Saleam Singleton, who swears by the indie brand launched in 2021. It stands out without overwhelming the room, but you’ll become the best-smelling man in the office. Best Everyday Cologne: Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Toilette Sandalwood has become the go-to scent in recent years, with brands like Le Labo and Tom Ford focusing on the earthy, universally appealing scent. Diptyques Tam Dao has a soft and subtle sandalwood, a sweet puff that is anything but overpowering. Dan Michel, men’s grooming expert and writer, calls this scent the perfect everyday cologne: memorable and understated, with notes of cypress and myrtle. It’s warm, earthy and intoxicating, a universal crowd pleaser. Best Special Occasion Cologne: Parfums de Marly Haltane If you’re looking for an assertive fragrance and don’t want to smell like everyone else, try Parfums de Marly Haltane. The aromatic, woody smell blends the kind of notes you might hear coming out of the Sonoma tasting room: bergamot and clary sage with smokier vetiver, leather and musk. It’s a lot. But the end effect is, like a fine wine, intoxicating without being too bold. It’s a powerful and unique scent that screams special occasion, says Singleton. It lasts all day when applied lightly to pressure points and has a slight softness. Best Body Spray: OffCourt Body Spray Body sprays have long carried a bro-ish stigma. It’s time to get over it (Obsidious teen-focused marketing axes peaked in 2010, folks). OffCourt helps make body spray a more serious part of the grooming routine with a trio of three distinct scents (these can be purchased separately). It’s less about covering the funk and more about increasing your presence. “Body sprays have gotten a bad rap over the years, both for a lack of real performance and a scent that hasn’t worked very well either, says the fashion and lifestyle writer For Men Beau Hayhoe OffCourt’s Body Spray dispels these two old notions easily It delivers in terms of performance and a refreshing, non-overpowering scent.

