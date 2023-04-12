Sleek and Durable: These garments will make you feel good about yourself and the world you live in.





Stylist Darcy Camden shares fashions that prioritize natural fabrics, as well as businesses that give back. #newdaynw

SEATTLE April is Earth Month and there’s been a lot of talk around sustainable fashion, so we thought we’d ask stylist Darcy Camden for her advice on how to be more eco-friendly with our fashion. 1. Buy durable fabrics. Understanding what your clothes are made of and how they are produced is the first step to building a more sustainable wardrobe. It’s worth focusing on certain brands that favor ethical natural fabrics like organic cotton, linen, and silk. These garments will often cost more than fashion alternatives, but if quality and fair wage practices are important to you, it’s worth it and you can still buy your favorite sustainable brands second-hand. (Featured: Eileen Fisher and Eileen Fisher Renew) 2. Get to know your certified B Corps. A certified B Corp gets high marks on everything from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and ethical materials. Luckily for all of us, there are enough certified B Corps in the fashion and retail industry that you could do this if you ONLY wanted to shop at those stores. (Featured: Athleta, Cotopaxi and Cariuma) 3. Reuse and recycle. In fashion, we often call this “up-cycling” and some companies are doing really cool things with recycled materials. (Featured: Deadwood Studios and Rothys) 4. Plug into ethical shopping online. I’m very excited about a great online resource called WearWell, which has durable accessories and clothing in sizes XS-5X. There’s an option to work with a stylist and an online quiz to tell you which products and styles best match your values. (Highlighted: shopwearwell.com) 5. Save! When most people think of thrift, they imagine rummaging through the shelves of a Goodwill, they don’t necessarily think of brand new designer, high quality merchandise, but The RealReal has an incredible selection of authenticated items. and high quality belonging at a fraction of their price. original price. And you can browse and search on their app just as easily as you would on any other fashion site. (Featured: The RealReal) Is there anything else we can all do to be more sustainable? We can all do a better job of taking care of the clothes we own. Our landfills are full of damaged and unusable clothes, simply because someone washed them improperly. SO! If everyone could commit to reading the care label before purchasing an item and internalizing/committing to caring for that item of clothing, we could have a huge impact. Taking care of your clothes allows you to wear them longer and entrust them or give them to someone else in better condition. Darcy’s Take Better Care of Your Clothes Starter Kit: Darcy Camden // Founder & Chief Stylist Seattle Style: Your personal wardrobe stylist darcy@styledseattle.com // Call/Text: 206.349.3401 // @darcycamden https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and live stream on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

