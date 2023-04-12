The perfect understated wedding dress does exist, with Luisaviaroma





Finding the perfect dress to say “yes” in seems like the most important decision in fashion (and life). If the idea of ​​puffy layers of tulle or dramatic accessories like feathers, sequins and ruching excites your minimalist sensibilities, fear not, because this year sees a wave of sheer, clean dresses that are anything but ordinary. Nodding to the ’90s trend for form-fitting camisoles, volumes are shrinking and silhouettes are getting slimmer. Hemlines also transform into mini or midi variations, breathing new life into traditional dresses. As for the palette, it’s pure, luminous shades of milky white, ivory and porcelain with delicate detailing, making these new dresses as understated as they are sophisticated. At Luisaviaroma for example, subtle braids frame the shoulders, lace and embroidery add almost imperceptible textures, and slits and cutouts reveal tantalizing glimpses of skin. Looking to say yes to a dress in the near future? Here, we’ve picked 10 dream wedding looks you’ll have no trouble committing to. #1 The Copernis Asymmetric Jersey Midi Dress is the minimalist choice for a small, elegant wedding with just a few special guests. Wear with Magda Butrym satin sandals, Versace leather handbag and gold Gucci ‘Link to Love’ earrings. Luisaviaroma Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma #2 This sublime Rhea beaded floral lace dress by Vivienne Westwood is the dress in which to live your fairy tale. Wear with Portofino leather sandals by Gianvito Rossi, a Kiku buckled-faille bag by Cecilie Bahnsen and Millenia earrings by Swarovski. Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma #3 This Jil Sander cotton organza midi dress is the dress of choice for an offbeat and chic wedding. Wear with patent leather Bulla Babies pumps by Nodaleto, a shimmering mini bag by Paco Rabanne and enamel earrings by Dries Van Noten. Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa Via Roma #4 The ribbon to tie in the back of this Saint Laurent silk dress is a particularly beautiful detail. Wear with Elinor leather sandals from Jimmy Choo, Gea clutch from Themoir and Virtus hoops from Versace. Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma #5 The Khaites tulle and lace mini dress is made for a bride who wants to dance the night away. Wear with patent leather Tiptoe pumps from Valentino Garavani, a Maccheroni mini bag from Little Liffner and faux pearl hook earrings from Ferragamo. Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma #6 This Rosie Assoulin silk mermaid dress will be perfect for someone who dreams of walking the red carpet almost as much as they dream of walking down the aisle. Accessorize it with Babe satin sandals by Acquazzurra, ‘The Pouch’ leather clutch by Bottega Veneta and Apm Monaco hoops. Luisa via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma #7 The scoop neckline of this cut-out dress from Tom Ford evokes ethereal sensuality with a contemporary fit. Pair them with Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi satin sandals, Roger Vivier’s satin mini bag and Yun Yun Sun’s Megara crystal earrings. Luisa via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma #8 The Elie Saabs tulle midi dress with embroidered flowers is ideal with loose hair for a bohemian outdoor ceremony. Wear with By Far patent leather mules, a Dolce & Gabbana mini bag and Marni enamel earrings. Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa via Roma Luisa Via Roma #9 This lavish Mnot side slit corset dress reveals just the right amount of skin – perfect for moonlit nuptials. Wear with lace slingback pumps from Ren Caovilla, Loubi54 leather bag from Christian Louboutin and Raya crystal earrings from Yun Yun Sun. Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma #ten This Jacquemus silk chiffon dress transports us to the flowery fields of the French countryside. Pair with padded leather sandals with chain from JW Anderson, Heritage leather bag from Frenzlauer and Orchid 1 earrings with pearls from Jil Sander. Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Luisa Via Roma Check out more stunning bridal looks at

