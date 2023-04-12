Fashion
Men Exaggerate Their Penis Size More Than You Think: Study
The only thing that gets bigger is their noses.
According to some research, men’s penises might get bigger, but this trend apparently hasn’t stopped us from lying about it anyway.
Scientists in Denmark have found that the average male increases the length of their manhood, adding about a fifth of their actual length to the claim and also attaching several centimeters to their waistline.
Researchers set out to determine whether the average man would “overestimate certain body markers related to masculinity” and by how much, the authors wrote in a new study published recently in the journal “Frontiers in Psychology.”
The Danish scientists asked 200 men, aged 18 to 35, to self-report physical attributes classically linked to “manly” men, such as their height, weight and penis size, among other factors.
They then cross-referenced their answers with the national averages for each category.
After counting the tallywackers, the scientists found that the participants on average claimed they were swinging 7.10 inches, 21.1% more than the average Danish penis length of 5.85 inches.
Moreover, these results excluded participants who outright lied about the dimensions of their todger, including several who insisted their organs were over 13 inches while erect as big as the world record held by New York actor Jonah Falcon.
Meanwhile, a penile Pinocchio even claimed that its member was 50 times larger than the penis of an adult elephant, which has the largest phallus of any land animal.
However, the crown jewel of the phallic lies involved a respondent who said his penis stretched over half a mile, or 2,640 feet or 31,680 inches.
Interestingly, money seemed to be a factor in these phallic fabrications.
Respondents were paid either $5 or $22 for their participation. The researchers found that those who paid more money inflated the numbers less, giving new meaning to the term “financial compensation.”
The study also found that men on average add several inches to their height and subtract several pounds from their weight.
The researchers ultimately inferred that men have the propensity to tell physical “fishy stories,” in part “because men and, to some extent, women seem to equate bigger with better when it comes to male markers. of masculinity,” they wrote in the new report.
Interestingly, bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to success in the sack: A 2022 survey of women found that 8 inches is the optimal size for making a woman cum, while capacities orgasm induction drops dramatically in anything over 9 inches.
Regarding height exaggerations, the researchers concluded that men weave tall tales because people are viewed more positively due to their “altitude advantage.”
Recent studies have shown that beanpoles of both genders earn more on average than their shorter counterparts.
Scientists have contributed to the fact that tall people may have greater confidence in “literally looking down on others” and are also seen as more authoritative and leaders.
Ultimately, it’s not too surprising that participants exaggerated certain “masculine markers of masculinity,” a behavior that has been derided to the point of cliché.
However, the scientists say their research is important because it shows “the magnitudeof this exaggeration,” according to the study.
