ENCLOTHE: Evolve Fashion Show spotlights student designs at Crystal Bridges

ENCLOTHE, the annual fashion show featuring clothing designed by U of A students, returns to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville this year with special pre-show opportunities, including a chance to meet Venita Aspen.

ENCLOTHE: Evolve is scheduled for two shows on April 26 at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Evolve theme highlights student progress in the program, the fashion industry as a whole, and ENCLOTHE, the show, itself.

This year’s mistress of ceremonies is Annemarie Dillard Jazic, Vice President of Dillard’s.

Every garment featured was made this semester by students in the Apparel Merchandising and Product Development program. The clothes and the students who designed them are the stars of the evening, but the event highlights all aspects of the program. Guests can see the business, sustainability, and merchandising aspects of what students learn while designing their items.

Tickets are $75 for priority reserved seating, $55 for general admission, and $25 for students. There’s also a special pre-show event for $25 featuring a pop-up shop from Dillard’s and other exclusive merchandise. Tickets are available now online.

If there are tickets left, a limited number will be available at the door on the day of the shows: $60 for general admission and $30 for pre-show.

In addition to the Dillard boutique, the pre-show event features exclusive designs from Aspen’s new collection. Aspen is a full-time model and influencer known for her glamour, pristine parties, and picture-perfect outfits. A star of the Bravo TV reality show Southern Charm, she founded her own modeling agency, The Aspen Agency. She has modeled for brands such as Anthropologie, Old Navy, Target and Le Creuset. Aspen will be at both shows and guests can meet her at the event before the show.

“Providing support for this year’s show as faculty coordinator has been the best experience of my academic and professional career so far,” said Sarah Hixson, an instructor in the Apparel Studies and Development program. of products. “I am touched by the confidence shown in me by my predecessor Stéphanie Hubert and by the AMPD program to guide these students towards success. Above all, I am amazed at the creativity, diligence and genuine passion of our student team. They are designing a show that will exceed guest expectations and affirm the ENCLOTHE show as a cornerstone of our program.”

Students participating in the shows take courses in Fashion Show Theory and Production and/or Advanced Garment Production.

The student co-directors for this year are Haylea Naylor and Simeon Smith.

“Enclothe is a student-led fashion show for the apparel merchandising and product development program,” Naylor and Smith said in a statement. “It all started in 2015 after a single student wanted to create a fashion line for a senior capstone project. Since then, the show has grown to include the entire AMPD program, as well as multi- universities, and took place in several locations in northwest Arkansas. The 2022 exhibition, Enclothe: Embody, sold out at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This year, we are back at Crystal Bridges for Enclothe: Evolve. It’s expected to be bigger than last year and continue to impact students and the community. Join us for an amazing evening of fashion and entertainment. Check out this free production at two separate times, each with an exclusive pre-show event featuring a pop-up store by Dillard and exclusive designs from Venita Aspen’s all-new collection.”

Also, once again, the clothing program – part of the School of Environmental Humanities at Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences – collaborates with other students on campus.

Show partners include students and representatives of the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology; the Department of Horticulture; the Jean Tyson Student Center for Child Development; the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design; and the Electrical Engineering Department of the College of Engineering.

About Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences: Bumpers College provides life-changing opportunities to position and prepare graduates who will be leaders in businesses associated with food, family, environment, agriculture, sustainability and quality of life. human life; and who will be first-choice candidates for employers looking for leaders, innovators, decision makers and entrepreneurs. The college is named after Dale Bumpers, a former governor of Arkansas and longtime U.S. senator who propelled the state into national and international agriculture. For more information on Bumpers College, visit our websiteand follow us on Twitter at @BumpersCollege and Instagram at BumperCollege.

About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas’ flagship institution, the U of A offers an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $2.2 billion for Arkansas’ economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and employment development, discovery through research and creative activity while providing training in professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation ranks the U of A among the top 3% of American colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. US News and World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. Find out how the U of A is working to build a better world in Arkansas Research News.