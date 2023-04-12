Fashion
Lilly Pulitzer artist finally gets her due – Garden & Gun
photo: Howell Conant Howell Conant / Bob Adelman Books, Inc.
A Christies auction is underway in Palm Beach, Florida (and online) spotlights rare and colorful artwork by beloved clothing brand Lilly Pulitzer and also pays homage to one of the behind-the-scenes artists, the late Suzie Zuzek, who created some of the company’s craziest designs. for more than twenty years.
When art historian Linda Nochlin asked the world in 1971, why were there no great women artists? Zuzek was locked up in a studio on the second floor of Key West Hand Print Fabrics, creating many of the designs we know as Lilly Pulitzer. The company’s namesake, Lillian Pulitzer Rousseau, launched the line in 1959 and began sourcing the fabric. of Key West Hand Print Fabrics in 1962. She fell in love with Zuzeks’ whimsical designs.
photo: Christie’s, 2023
It was the start of an incredible partnership, although the two would never meet in person. Yet the artist remained anonymous during her lifetime and received no royalties. When the Lilly Pulitzer company filed for bankruptcy in 1984, the new owners went ahead without the previous designs. (In 2008, the New York Times noted that Rousseau had discarded most of the design archives in 1984.) At the time of Zuzeks’ death in 2011, she believed most of her work for the brand had been lost forever.
Enter a former St. Louis attorney, Becky Smith, who met Zuzek in 2007, just a few years before her death. While on a trip to Key West, scouting for fabrics for an upholstery project, Smith met Martha de Poo, who introduced her to her mother, one Suzie Zuzek. Smith visited Zuzeks’ home in South Florida and a peacock came out to greet her.
Under a banyan tree, as Smith recounts, the two talked about Zuzeks’ work at Key West Hand Print Fabrics, how as a single mother of three she designed fabrics on a work-for-hire basis and painted the Lilly signature in every print. Imagine if it was your mother who sat on the second floor of an art studio for a quarter of a century and created an identifiable look that brought so much joy to so many people, and no one knew her name. ? said Smith. I felt compelled to at least continue the search.
photo: Courtesy of Jacq Staubs
After the visit, Smith flew to DC that same week and scoured the Library of Congress archives to confirm everything he had learned. Of the 2,109 copyrighted Key West Hand Print Fabrics designs from 1962 and 1985, 1,550 were Zuzeks; at the time, Rousseau had the exclusive purchasing rights to the Zuzeks models. In 1966, the Key West company was supplying Pulitzer with more than 5,000 yards of fabric a week, according to the book. Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzer: The Artist Behind an Iconic American Fashion Brand1962-1985.
Smith has made it his mission to bring more recognition to the artist, bringing together a group of St. Louis investors who acquired the art and copyright from Key West Hand Print Fabrics. It turned out that Zuzeks’ original artwork had been boxed up and forgotten in a section of the fabric store’s attic floor for two decades. Smith was determined not to let a huge piece of design history slip away. Even though he started his life in the fashion world, I want everyone out of this box with me, Smith says. I want everyone to see this as art and focus on the artist.
The book Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzer shares all of Zuzeks’ history and much of Zuzeks’ artwork, and a 2021 exhibit at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum further honored Zuzeks’ contribution to design history. The current Christies auction (until April 17) is bringing Zuzeks’ original artwork up for sale for the first time. The works really reward the attentive gaze, they are not just flowers, there are jokes hidden inside, explains Nathalie Ferneau, head of auctions. She calls Zuzeks’ watercolors incredibly nuanced.
Zuzek, who grew up on a farm in upstate New York, included animals with their own personalities throughout his work. Take the drawing called Trinketinspired by his pet monkey of the same name, who holds a martini glass.
Upon closer inspection, the stripes transform into zebras and a paisley pattern dissolves into elephant trunks queuing across the surface of a pattern. After moving to Key West later in life, Zuzek was inspired by her new surroundings in South Florida. The sun motif, a nod to the Sun State, appears in many Zuzeks designs, as do the seashells, flounders and angelfish sea life found around Key West.
In models like MeowZuzeks shows playful hands in cattail plants highlighting the feline faces of Siamese cats. Ferneau also acknowledges Zuzeks’ influence on American style and how his designs are particularly emblematic of Southern and Coastal sensibilities.
photo: Christie’s, 2023
photo: Courtesy of The Original IP LLC, 2020
Caroline Rennolds Milbank, Charleston-based fashion historian and co-author of Suzie Zuzek for Lilly Pulitzersays Zuzek played an important role in fashion history, helping to guide the colorful wave of menswear in the late 1960s and 1970s. Then-New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, sported a Zuzek crazy quilt blazer in 1970, and a 1968 issue of rudder magazine included the line, if you’re a serious racer, don’t let your crew carry [Pulitzer Jeans]they attract girls like crazy.
photo: Courtesy of The Original IP LLC, 2020; Christies, 2023
The auction includes forty-three original watercolor and gouache drawings by Zuzek, framed in lucite on the reverse to show the names and marks of those involved in the screen printing process, making works both objects of art And historical working documents. I think this is a special opportunity for people to get a real talking piece, says Liz Seigel, Head of Private and Iconic Collections at Christies. I can just imagine someone saying, Oh yeah, isn’t that beautiful? Well, let me take it off the wall and show you the back!
For Smith, satisfaction comes full circle. Suzie can be put back in the story, only now as a central character, she says. She can be connected to her artwork for the first time, under her name, that’s what’s so wonderful about this story.
